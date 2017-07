€10k cash prize fund up for grabs

Details of the most prestigious, annual dairy livestock contest in Ireland have been announced by Diageo and its cream supplier Glanbia Ireland.

The Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition will take place on 23rd August at the Virginia Show Co. Cavan and carries a prize fund of over 10,000 Euros.

Cash prizes are available across all categories including a new Junior Cow category for cows in their second calf. It is now open for entries from eligible breeders across the island of Ireland.

The top place of Overall Champion attracts a €2,500 prize; followed by €1,000 and €500 for Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention respectively. Cash prizes will also be awarded for Highest Protein Content, Best EBI and Best Exhibitor-Bred Cow and Best Junior Cow. The popular Best-Heifer-in-Milk category carries a fund of €1,700 with 1st place worth €500.

Diageo Ireland’s Head of Corporate & Trade Communications, Hazel Chu said that the event “would once again shine a spotlight on the quality of Ireland’s dairy breeding excellence.”

The prizes for EBI and Best Protein emphasise the most profitable factors for both breeding dairy herd replacements and milk production. Martin Tynan General Manager of Glanbia Ireland Virginia explained: “The Diageo Baileys Champion Cow rewards breeders that combine good conformation in their animals with milk production capability. To be eligible for entry, the cow must first have produced 500kgs of butterfat and protein in a 305-day lactation. Having a cow placed at ‘the Baileys’ is therefore a great endorsement for any herd.”

Last year’s winner was Philip Jones from Co. Wexford.

Entry forms for this competition are available by calling Brendan Smyth ++ 353 (0)87 2560952, or by visiting the Virginia Show website http://www.virginiashow.com/championcow/

