140 heifers and cows on offer at Dungannon

Catalogues are available for next week’s Dungannon Dairy Sale.

The monthly sale takes place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday 19th October, and is generously sponsored by Masons Feeds.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that more than 140 fresh calved heifers and young cows will come under the hammer. Judging commences at 10.30am, and is in the capable hands of Jay Warden from the noted Ballygrainey Herd based at Bangor in County Down. The sale will get underway at 11.30am sharp.

Pedigree herds represented in the catalogue include Annalong, Ardmore, Derrydorragh, Dunbanard, Inch, Kilvergan, Hilltara, and Skybrook.

Michael Taaffe added: “The October show and sale will feature a consignment of 35 fresh calved heifers from the McLean family’s well-known Relough Herd at Donaghmore.”

Special entries include 12 from the Patton family’s renowned Ards Herd; 12 from Jim and James Stevenson’s Kilkeel-based Newry Herd; and 10 from Geoffrey Patton’s noted Carrowcroft Herd.

Also on offer are 23 commercial heifers from Alastair Thompson’s Beaverlodge Farms at Strabane.

Rounding off the day’s trade are 11 pedigree Jerseys. These fresh calved heifers are part of the ongoing Waterhill dispersal on behalf of John Fleming.

Catalogues are available on request from the Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 41 9881288.

Alternatively, view the catalogue online at www. taaffeauctions.com