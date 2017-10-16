14th century carp lakes set within a secluded valley for sale

Fenn Wright, the leading specialists in the sale of water related properties, is pleased to offer for sale Hidden Valley Carp fishery.

The site is situated adjacent to the Sherwood Business Park approximately eight miles from Nottingham city centre and located within easy access of the M1.

On the market for £295,000, Hidden Valley Carp fishery is currently run as a small private syndicate and is available with 19.8 acres of woodland, with the overall property extending to approximately 25.8 acres (10.4 ha).

The property is being offered for sale freehold as a whole or in two lots.

Hidden Valley Carp fishery consists of two picturesque fishing pools (Carp Lake and Hut Pool) extending to 2.3 acres, a flight pond, car park, and three storage containers - currently used as a fisherman’s rest room (non-residential) and for storage of equipment and material.

Carp Lake extends to approximately two acres (0.8 ha) and is stocked with predominantly common and mirror carp. The Hut Pool, a small but attractive pool, extends to 0.3 acres (0.1 ha) is stocked with carp. Whereas the Flight Pond, situated between the Hut Pool and woodlands, is a small pool which has been managed for duck flighting.

In addition, Hidden Valley Carp fishery has the benefit of 19.8 acres of woodland, which is ideal for roe stalking and is available as a separate lot or as part of the fishery.

The Davis Bottom Woodland has the benefit of a right of way for the owner of the woodland, and well-maintained access rides for woodland management and timber extraction.

To the south of the woodlands, an area has been returned to a meadow which is cut or mown annually as part of a Section 106 Agreement.

Towards the southern boundary of the woodland, there is a hide.

Hidden Valley Carp fishery is a designated ancient monument, the lakes are believed to have been originally created as part of a monastery.

Part of the land is within a Countryside Stewardship Scheme and generates an annual management grant.

The fishery is currently run on a membership basis with 20 persons paying an annual membership of £450.

The current owner has managed the fishery on a low key basis.

There would be the potential to increase the membership numbers if required.