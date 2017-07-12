16th century farmhouse with three coarse fishing lakes set in 9.6 acres for sale

Fenn Wright, the leading specialists in the sale of water related properties, is pleased to offer for sale Bartles Lodge.

The site is located in the rural village of Elsing, just 13 miles west of Norwich and five miles east of Dereham.

Bartles Lodge is located in the rural village of Elsing, just 13 miles west of Norwich and five miles east of Dereham is on the market with Fenn Wright with a guide price of �925,000

With a guide price of £925,000, Bartles Lodge comprises of a stunning four bedroom 16th century farmhouse, six self-contained holiday units, three well stocked coarse fishing lakes, a restaurant and bar with 28 covers, and a 5cl touring caravan site with separate access. The overall property extends across 9.6 acres (3.9ha).

Bartles Lodge is accessed via a private drive where the property offers spacious living accommodation with four spacious bedrooms, a recently refurbished kitchen/breakfast room lounge, dining room, office, utility room and a bathroom.

The holiday accommodation offers six self-contained units originally converted from a stable block, and is currently run as a bed and breakfast to accommodate 12 people, yet there is potential to convert the units to self-catering accommodation.

Four of the units benefit from views over the lakes and gardens, while the other two look out to the courtyard.

Bartles Lodge is located in the rural village of Elsing, just 13 miles west of Norwich and five miles east of Dereham is on the market with Fenn Wright with a guide price of �925,000

The fishery comprises of three established, spring fed lakes stocked with mixed coarse fish species.

The main lake extends to 0.8 acres (0.3ha) and is stocked with carp up to 20lbs, bream, roach and perch.

The Match Lake extends to 0.75 acres (approximately 0.3ha) and is also well stocked with carp up to 7lbs, tench, bream, perch and roach.

The smallest of the lakes on Bartles Lodge extends to 0.5 acres (0.2ha) and is stocked with carp up to 12lbs, tench, bream, perch and roach.

Bartles Lodge also comprises of a touring caravan sight that is accessed via a separate road, electric hook-ups and water connections.

The fishery benefits from an extremely good location and in this year has turned over £70,000, generated from the bed and breakfast, the touring caravan site, the sale of day tickets and match bookings.