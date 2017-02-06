19 Suffolk/Cheviot sheep stolen

Police have appealed for information after it was reported that 19 sheep had been taken from Sealstown Road area of Newtownabbey last week.

Local policing team inspector, Inspector Buchanan, said: “Nineteen Suffolk/Cheviot sheep and one pedigree ram were taken some time between 8.45am on February 1st and 8.45am the following day (February 2nd).

“If you saw anything suspicious or can help police with their enquiries please call the 101 number quoting reference number 499 of 2.2.17. Alternatively information about crime can be passed via the independent Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.”