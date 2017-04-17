200 head dispersal sale at Tobermore dairy farm

R. A. Noble & Co is having a 200 head dairy dispersal sale on instructions from Marshall Bros on Wednesday 19th April at 11.30am on the farm at 32 Draperstown Road, Tobermore, Magherafelt, BT45 5QG.

This sale comprises of 120 Spring calving cows which are a mixture of Holstein and Fleckvieh genetics. The herd has been managed on a low cost system and boasts many young fresh calved females with much potential.

In addition there is a good selection of Springing Heifers, Maiden Heifers and heifer calves.

This complete clearance sale of 200 home bred females has been bred from the early 1950 when the herd was first established. A mixture of British Friesian, Holstein and Fleckvieh genetics have been used to form this herd which enjoys excellent longevity, strong legs and feet and great production and components from a low cost grass based system.

There is a selection of images from the Marshall Bros. Herd on the R A Noble Facebook page.