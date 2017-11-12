20th anniversary for Ireland’s largest machinery and agricultural show

AJS Promotions will be proudly celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Spring Farm Machinery Show in Fintona on the 24th and 25th January 2018.

Sponsored by Q8 Oils, the Fintona show is Ireland’s largest annual farm machinery event and the original Spring Farm Machinery Show which led to the expansion of the show across Ireland.

Spread across nine halls, the show boasts over 250 exhibitors.

The key brands such as Massey Ferguson, Pottinger and New Holland will be amongst the wide range of products, services and businesses featured at the show.

With many of the exhibitors offering special show deals and finance offers, providing the perfect opportunity for key equipment to be purchased for the year ahead.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary will see new features to the show including the ‘Discovery Stage’ which will host a number of talks throughout both days of the show.

The stage will allow exhibitors to showcase new products as well as opening up topics that are important for the agricultural community for discussion.

The show, which will see a new two day format, attracts thousands of visitors from across the UK and Ireland, as it offers a diverse selection of products along with the latest innovations and product releases showcasing the future of farming.

If you wish to be part of the show, a limited number of stands available.

For further information contact 028 82252800.

More show information can be found on the website www.ajspromotions.com or via the Facebook page @ajsfarmshows.