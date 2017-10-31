31 bulls on offer at 30th annual autumn show and sale

Catalogues are available for Holstein NI’s 30th annual autumn show and sale of pedigree bulls.

Conducted by Taaffe Auctions, the sale will take place in Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday 2nd November.

Generously sponsored by Gortavoy Feeds, the pre-sale show will be judged by Kevin Wilson from the noted Warnelview Herd based at Wood Farm, Thursby, Carlisle. Judging gets underway at 10.30am, followed by the sale at noon sharp.

The catalogue features 31 deep pedigreed bulls from many of the Province’s leading herds, including: Annalong, Ards, Ballycairn, Derrydorragh, Hilltara, Inch, Newry, Prehen and Relough.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe commented: “We are selling bulls with very high PLI values. There are 15 bulls on offer with PLI values in excess of £500. They are bred from high component dams with butterfat to 6.86% and protein to 3.84%.”

The bulls on offer are sons of world-leading AI sires including Penmanship, Solaris, Nadal, Kingboy, Trix, Checkers, Tabasco, Acrobate, Dreamer, Doorman, Supershot, Harper, Lavaman and Gin Jingo.

The highest PLI bull in the catalogue (lot 21) is the September 2016 born Relough Ravaris ET PLI £626 bred by Ronald and McLean and Sons, Donaghmore. Sired by Seagull Bay MJ Solaris, he is bred from Relough Gonzo Raven VG88-3yr who produced 15,917kgs at 4.04% butterfat and 3.22% protein. Malcolm McLean describes Gonzo Raven as one of the best cows ever at Relough, admired for her powerful frame, conformation and production.

Another headliner is Prehen Frite ET PLI £580 (lot 6) from Robbie and Stuart Smith’s herd in Londonderry. He is one of the first sons of Sandy Valley Penmanship to sell in the UK, and is bred from the herd’s great Froukje family. His dam Prehen Justice Froukje VG89 5*LP60 was the former number two PLI cow in the UK, and is a full sister to Prehen Omen EX94 – the number one PLI UK-bred and proven sire. Frite’s maternal granddam is Prehen Goldwyn Froukje EX94 (4) 20* LP90 who has 115 female progeny and is still going strong at eleven years of age.

Also selling is the June 2016 Derrydorragh Reginald ET PLI £423 (lot 7) from Willard and Adam Watson, Coleraine. This Morningview MCC Kingboy son is bred from EDG Ruby Uno Reese VG-USA. His granddam is the renowned breeding cow Sandy Valley Robust Ruby EX-USA who also bred the exciting high genomic bull EDG Rubicon.

William and Andrew McCollum, Coleraine, are selling Ballycairn Harper Hero PLI £501. This July 2016 entry was sired by the high components bull Cookiecutter Harper, and is bred from the VG87 Ballycairn Mars Hilda who has components to 4.25% butterfat and 3.70% protein.

Catalogues are available from Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 41 9881288. Alternatively, view on-line at www.taaffeauctions.com