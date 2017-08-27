5,411 rams heading to Kelso sales

5,411 rams will come under the hammer on Friday, 8th September when the Ram Sales will be held at Springwood Park in Kelso in the Scottish Borders (TD5 8LS).

“The society is indebted to Norbrook Laboratories Ltd for their continued support for the sales under their Closamectin banner for this unique annual happening. It will be even busier in 2017 with an increased entry of 266 rams.

“Together we look forward to promote the continuing strength of the UK sheep industry,” said BUAS secretary, Ron Wilson.

“The rams will be sold in 16 rings by seven different auction companies.

“As last year the sheep trade is steadily improving, which augurs well for the consignors on 8th September with exceptional quality rams from 16 different breeds and crosses.

“As in 2016 the Texel is the most numerous breed with 1,928 entries (1,802) followed by the Suffolks with 1,113 entries (1,093). Bluefaced Leicesters are up, with 643 entries, as are Beltex with 265 (199); Charollais and Lleyn down slightly with 271 and 112 respectively, with a rise in the crosses to 794 from 661 in 2016. Other entries are Border Leicester with 81, North Country Cheviot with 56, Blue Texels with 40, Berrichon with 37, Dutch Texels with 21, Hampshire Downs with 18, Poll Dorset with 11, Vendeen with 10, Roussin with six and Oxford Down with five,” he added.

“This is the 180th ram sale since the first in 1,836 when 120 Cheviot and Border Leicesters sold for between £3 and £4 each compared with last year’s average of over £600.00p.

“Once again it will be an extremely busy day for seven auction companies selling 478 Lots in 16 different rings from the 396 consignors.

“The Border Union is delighted with the entry and the enthusiasm for the oldest and biggest one day sale of rams, not only in the UK, but in Europe, and plans are well in hand. There will be the usual mix of frame and tension marquees with around 170,000 sq ft of canvass, all sale rings being covered.

“The ‘export service’ to Ulster provided at the sales is once again available. Potential vendors should make sure they complete the appropriate health certification forms prior to arriving in Kelso, and potential purchasers should apply to DAERA in Belfast (Tel: 02890 524404) for the correct documentation to bring with them to the sales.

“Value for money is the key to future success - with such a choice the 2017 sales should meet everyone’s requirements,” added Ron.