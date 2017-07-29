51 sheep missing from outfarm

51 sheep have been reported as missing from an outfarm in the Cookstown area.

The Black Faced Hoggets went missing from the Dirnan Road area sometime between 8pm on July 25th and 2pm on July 27th.

Chief Inspector Roy Robinson said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who can help with our enquiries. Did you see anything suspicious in and around the area at this time? Did you notice any suspicious vehicles?

“If you can help please call the 101 number quoting reference number 796 of 27.7.17. Alternatively information about crime can be passed via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”