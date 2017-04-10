£8,300 for Friends of the Cancer Centre

Listooder and District Ploughing Society have raised a phenomenal £8,300 for local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre, from their recent ploughing match.

Commenting on what motivated the fundraising drive, Chairman Martin Gill, said: “One of our members, Andrew Gill, was diagnosed with leukaemia last June and has spent a lot of time in the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital. Andrew is an extremely talented young ploughman and is a key member of our Listooder and District Ploughing Society.

“The committee members wanted to show their support for Andrew but also wanted to show support to such an amazing charity that gave tremendous support to the Gill family during a time that was very difficult for them.

“The ploughing match was a huge success and we received tremendous support from competitors, young farmers and local businesses in the area. On behalf of the society, I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who contributed and helped in any way to make our match a success.”

Friends of the Cancer Centre, based at the heart of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital, is one of the leading cancer charities in Northern Ireland working to support cancer patients and their families through key projects in the areas of clinical care, patient comforts, and research.

Friends of the Cancer Centre is currently funding 32 additional staff in the Cancer Centre, including doctors, nurses and researchers and the charity is committed to raising at least £5 million over the next three years to fund on-going and new projects which will continue to support local cancer patients.

Fundraising officer for Friends of the Cancer Centre, Sarah Breen, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Listooder and District Ploughing Society for choosing to raise funds for the charity in support of Andrew. The money raised will make a very big difference to the lives of patients and their families right across Northern Ireland.”