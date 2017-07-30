84th annual Plum show takes place next Saturday

The 84th annual Plum Show, run under the auspices of the Glenelly Sheepdog Society, will be held on Saturday, 5th August in Bertie McKelvey’s field, Strabane Road, Plumbridge, Co. Tyrone.

The event is recognised as one of the top sheep shows in the country especially for the hill breeds and it is expected that this year’s event will follow this tradition with entries coming in large numbers.

The Blackface breed is shown in large numbers with the two types as well as unprepared hill sections in both types. The Perth or North type will be judged this year by Phil Stewart, Bomakellock, Scotland, a relative new breeder and his first time to judge in Ireland. The South type will be judged this year by another Scotch man, Ewen Bennie, Merkins, Stirling, Scotland.

The Plum show hosts the Swales for the second year and the organisers have asked Wilf Buckle from Kirkby Stephen to officiate this year and he will also judge the Bluefaced Leicesters, Mules, Suffolk crosses and Butcher Lambs.

The cattle classes at the Plum show are also highly competitive with local exhibitors competing in the best commercial cow and calf section and the best heifer section. These will be judged this year by Mr Bennie from Merkins farm.

This year the society has introduced a vintage rally which has a keen following in the Sperrins community.

The livestock judging is scheduled to commence at 11am with the vintage rally, speed shearing and tug of war and other activities arranged for the afternoon.