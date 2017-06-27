A chance to ‘Mingle with the Moilies’ at Cultra open day

On Saturday, July 8, from 10am to 5pm, the Irish Moiled Cattle Society (IMCS), in partnership with the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum (UFTM), are hosting an open day providing the public with an insight into Northern Ireland’s very own native cattle breed, the Irish Moiled and giving the public a flavour of how farming life was back in the early 20th century.

The open day will have something of interest for all the family, whether you are a member of the IMCS, a public visitor or a cattle enthusiast wanting to find out more about the Irish Moiled breed. The Society’s AGM will follow the day’s proceedings at 5.30pm in The Old Picture House. Guest speaker this year is Paul Flynn of Weatherbys, Ireland.

At the Open Day the public will be treated to a magnificent display of Irish Moiled cattle, having the opportunity to engage with individual breeders dressed up in old time costume and they will also have the opportunity in the morning to watch the cattle classes being judged by Philip Mellor from York representing the GB constituency, Trevor Chadwick from Portlaoise representing the ROI constituency and Albert Baxter from Newtownstewart representing the NI constituency, which will be followed later in the day by the young competitors taking part in the Young Handlers workshop and classes under the direction of Maggie McQuiston from the famous Brigadoon Charolais Cattle Herd, who has extensive experience in the showring.

The cattle parade and traditional dress competition for the cattle handlers will be in the afternoon.

The IMCS and UFTM are privileged to have Eamon McGarry Cattle Services on site to demonstrate the preparation of Irish Moiled cattle for the show ring, also the talented Aoife Clayton will be cooking up some mouth watering Irish Moiled dishes in The Old Rectory House.

In addition to all the above activities, you can also visit the marquee for children’s activities which includes a colouring competition, the IMCS merchandise stand, the Moilie milking cow and traditional craft area with Blue House Gifts, From Granny’s Pantry, The Journeyman Saddler, Bobble Crafts, The Messy Craftroom, Tandem Photography, Bluebell Handmade Jewellery, Libby’s Crochet Patch, Stitched Stuff Crafts, The Craft Pixy, and Bow Crafty (bow making) all present. Also, there will be a special appearance this year from a ‘Ballyvesey bovine’, who let’s just say, is a Moilie which is a little ‘mixed up’...and I don’t mean a cross- bred Moilie!

Farm safety will be promoted through out the day supported by Health and Safety Executive NI and Ulster Farmers’ Union and as a new addition this year organisers are delighted to have the Farm Families Health Check Mobile on site for free health checks for all the members and their families.

Everyone is welcome to try their hand at the Stock Judging Competition with several prizes up for grabs and why not join in with the ‘Moilie Mooves’ (not hooves!) Jiving with spot prizes to be won.

The organising of such an event would not be possible without all the sponsors on board. Many thanks to the many supporters including: Massey’s Butchers, Saintfield, Corrie’s Butchers, Holywood, Angus Butchers, Greyabbey, Pheasants Hill Farm Shop, Downpatrick, The Curious Farmer, Holywood, Robert Berry, Farm manager at the UTFM, The Ark Open Farm, Newtownards, Johanna Montgomery Kitchen Designs, Martinstown, The White Bicycle Boutique, Holywood, Ulster Weavers, Holywood, Ulster Farmers’ Union, South Antrim Office, Lough Bishop B&B House, Mullingar, Manor House Farm B & B, Uttoxeter, Fane Valley Agricultural Merchant HQ, Sam McConnell Agricultural Merchant, Lisburn, Drumnakilly Supplies, Omagh, Antrim Agricultural Show, Castlewellan and District Agricultural Show, Tullamore Show, Bannow & Rathangan Show, Co. Wexford, Plantation Press, Lisburn, anonymous sponsor.

The itinerary for the day will be available on the IMCS website, Facebook page, Moilie Times and at the admission hut on the day.

Robert Berry, the UFTM Farm Manager has given the Irish Moiled Cattle Society fantastic support for this event and the Society is extremely grateful for the chance to use the unique location at Cultra, Holywood for the event.

Anyone wishing to find out any more details on the event please contact the Breed Secretary Gillian Steele on 07842185008, or email secretary@irishmoiledcattlesociety.com, or visit the IMCS website on www.irishmoiledcattlesociety.com or the UFTM website on www.nmni.com.