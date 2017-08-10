A piece of ‘American Pie’ for Loughry students

Every year CAFRE degree students are given the opportunity to compete for a place to study in America as part of their Diploma in Professional Practice. This summer three Loughry food degree students are bound for Michigan State University (MSU).

Stephanie McIlroy, Larne; Lisa McDonnell, Dungannon; and Oonagh Ward, Ballymena, are currently studying on Loughry’s Honours Degree food courses and will spend the ‘fall semester’ sampling academic life at MSU.

This is an excellent opportunity to study a range of exciting subjects, to develop their personal and professional skills and experience American life and culture.

These three very excited students cannot wait to undertake the trip of a life time!