A step back in time with the Irish Moiled’s

On Saturday, July 8, from 10am to 5pm the Irish Moiled Cattle Society, with the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum, are hosting an Open Day.

There will be something for everyone from showing of cattle, Young Handler Workshops, cattle clipping demonstrations, cookery demonstrations, craft activities, craft stalls and family entertainment.

It is the perfect opportunity to find out more about Ireland’s oldest and most distinctive breed of cattle. Anyone wishing to find out more about the event please contact breed secretary Gillian Steele on 07842185008.