Aberdeen-Angus appointment

Current director of Pedigree Cattle Services Ltd, Paul Jeenes has been appointed as Junior Vice President of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society.

Jeenes has a long history in both agribusiness and farming, and has been a Pedigree Aberdeen-Angus breeder for 17 years, with his 1,000th home bred Pedigree Aberdeen-Angus calf born this week.

Alex Sanger, President of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society commented on the appointment: “We are delighted to fill this position with someone who has the necessary drive and passion for our great breed.

“This appointment puts us in a great position ahead of the World Angus Forum 2017 which starts in June.”

Jeenes has been working closely with the society for over 10 years, representing the South-West of England on the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society Council for three years followed by being appointed President of the Society in 2010-2011.

He farms around 100 Pedigree Aberdeen-Angus cows and finishes up to 200 Aberdeen-Angus sired cattle a year.

He is also co-owner of Farm Mark Ltd, with two working lifetime farmer friends, which has specialised in the structured production of Aberdeen-Angus sired cattle from a dairy and suckler calf base for the past 20 years.

When asked to comment on his appointment, Jeenes said: “This is an extremely poignant year in the society’s history with the World Angus Forum coming home to the UK for the first time in 40 years and I’m looking forward to becoming a bigger part of it over the coming months.

“I am committed to the continuing success of our great breed and will do all I can to help the society staff, council and the presidential team.”