Aberdeen Angus breeders come out in tremendous numbers for Newry Show

The 2017 ABP Newry Show was the highlight of the Aberdeen Angus year, courtesy of it hosting the All-Ireland breed championships.
The event also welcomed almost 100 international delegates, who are currently in the UK and Ireland to participate part in the World Aberdeen Angus Forum
The visitors came from as far away as Canada, Uruguay, South Africa and New Zealand to watch breed judge - Desmond Mackie, from Lisburn - tap out Cheeklaw Emlyn as Newry’s Aberdeen Angus Champion. Bred by husband and wife team Nigel and Gail Matchett. The animal went on to win the show’s Inter-Breed Championship, and for good measure, the All-Ireland title.
Mackle described the bull as an almost perfect example of the Angus breed, adding: “Aberdeen Angus beef has a tremendous image, one which is well merited. But, from a production point of view, the cattle are easily managed. What’s more they can be brought through to finishing weights at an early age, using grazed grass and silage as the main feed sources in their diets.”
The All-Ireland reserve championship went to Co. Cavan farmer, Finbar Cahill with Drumhill Lord Henry. The bull was bred by Cookstown herdowner Jonathan Doyle and bought by the Cahill family early this year. The All-Ireland Junior Championship was won by Albert DeCogan Co. Cork
Newry Show Chairman Kyle Henry confirmed the role played by Newry Show in highlighting the importance of the agri-food sector to the South Down area.
“We are helping to communicate a strong message regarding the provenance of the food produced throughout our catchment area and the exemplary standards achieved by local farmers.
“We want to build on this for the future. Brexit will throw up a host of opportunities and challenges for the farming and food industries. Continuing growth will be an ongoing priority for both sectors.
“This will be driven by the continuing under supply of home produced food within the UK as a whole. So there is every opportunity for farmers here in Northern Ireland to help fill this gap.”
One of the most outstanding success stories of the 2017 show season has been the rise to prominence of the commercial beef heifer Million Dollar Baby, owned by Moneymore farmer Robert Miller. So, it didn’t come as a great surprise when this very choice animal won Newry’s Commercial Beef Championship.
Newry’s Sheep Inter Breed Championship was won by the Brannigan Brothers, from Kilcoo, with their elite Texel offering. The show season of 2017 is turning out to be one to remember for Texel breeders right across Northern Ireland, with a host of Inter Breed Championships already in the bag.
Newry Show 2017 Results
CATTLE
Dairy Cattle
Inter-breed Champion: A McGowan
McLarnon’s/NISA Qualifier: A McGowan
Holstein Classes:
Champion: A McGowan
Beef Cattle
Supreme Champion: S&S Matchett; reserve: R Miller
Inter-breed Champion: S&S Matchett; reserve: K McOscar
Danske Pedigree Beef Bred Bull Champion: S&S Matchett; reserve: K McOscar
BOI Beef Calf Champion: S Crawford; reserve: Johnston Farms
Inter-breed Pair: 1st R Miller; 2nd Johnston Farms
Qualifiers:
BOI/NISA Junior Bull: 1st T Dodds; 2nd Savage Brothers
Linden Foods/NISA Pedigree Beef Heifer: 1st Savage Brothers
Aberdeen Angus classes
All-Ireland Champion: S&S Matchett; reserve P&F Cahill
Senior Champion: S&S Matchett; reserve: P&F Cahill
Junior Champion: A De Cogan; reserve: M&R Goulding
Charolais classes
Champion: M Ritchie
Simmental classes
Champion: J Whitcroft; reserve: T Gorman
Salers classes
Champion: P O’Kane; reserve: S Connell
Limousin classes
Champion: S Crawford; reserve: M McConville
Blonde classes
Champion: Savage Brothers; reserve: Johnston Family
Commercial classes
Champion: R Miller; reserve: R Miller
British Blue classes
Champion: T Dodds; reserve: T Dodds
Shorthorn classes
Champion: J Peters
Young Handlers classes
10-18yro: 1st) Molly Bradley; 2nd) Serena Murphy; 3rd) Victoria Johnston
SHEEP
Inter-breed Champion: Brannigan Brothers; reserve: S Fagan
Inter-breed classes
Group of Three: 1st T Bell; 2nd)S Fagan
Pairs: 1st T Bell; 2nd S Fagan
Lanark Black Face classes
Champion: S Fagan; reserve: M Grant
Suffolk classes
Champion: D Ford; reserve: D Ford
Charollais classes
Champion: T Bell
Texel classes
Champion: Brannigan Brothers; reserve: B Casement
Zwartables classes
Champion: J Owens; reserve: C McCracken
Hampshire Down classes
Champion: P Lawson; reserve: P Lawson
Qualifiers
Cydectin Young Handlers: 1st) Liam Doyle; 2nd) Eve Ford; 3rd) D Kelly
Danske/NISA: 1st) M Grant; 2nd) T Bell
GOATS
Champion: A Miller
Reserve: S Wilson