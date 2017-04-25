Aberdeen Angus bulls to 3,000gns at Dungannon

Aberdeen Angus bulls were in short supply at the native breeds show and sale, hosted by Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Three lots shared the top price tag of 3,000gns, and following a complete clearance auctioneer Stephen Redmond confirmed that many bidders went home empty handed. Four bulls were traded to average £3,045 – an increase of £750 on this time last year.

Top priced Aberdeen Angus female at 2,050gns was Coolermoney Ruth S596 exhibited by Graeme Parke, Strabane. Picture: Julie Hazelton

First to sell was the male champion Kiltariff Denver R816 TSI+35 SRI+41, a June 2015 entry exhibited by Kenneth Bready, and son Steven, from Rathfriland, County Down. Sired by the Rawburn Edge J983 son Tonley Pele M841, he is the eleventh calf bred from the Blackbanner X1 of Idvies daughter Kiltariff Diana C604. The ten-cow herd, founded in 1980, is no stranger to the championship plaudits at the society’s Dungannon show and sale. Buyer was Patrick Hawthorne from Downpatrick.

Judge Sean McKiernan from County Cavan awarded the reserve championship ribbons to the July 2015 Rockvale Maybe R461, bred by first-time exhibitors Paul and Hugo Hanna from Dunadry, County Antrim. Sired by the Nightingale Regent R27 son Beechview Queens Warrior E421, his dam is Lana Maybill K706 – one of 14 cows in the herd. This one came under the hammer at 2,600gns, selling to Richard Thompson from Aghadowey.

The third placed Priestland Ben R696 sold at 3,000gns for Sam McCollum, Bushmills. Sired by the Ankonian Elixir 100 son Tonley Palacios K715, he is out of a home-bred Drumlone Euro daughter. Buyer was David Cameron from Coleraine.

Also selling for 3,000gns was the fourth prize winner Ballyvaston Euan S026, a January 2016 bull bred by CJ Strain, Downpatrick. Sired by the three times All-Ireland champion Rosemead Karona J957, he sold to David Lyons from Armagh.

Females peaked at 2,050gns, paid to Adrian and Graeme Parke, Strabane, for the third placed Coolermoney Ruth S596. This eleven-month-old heifer was sired by Netherton Mr Brazilian E377, and is out of the Coneyisland Legend E112 daughter Coolermoney Rosita J003. She secured first prize rosettes at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s calf show and the Pedigree Calf Fair last November. Successful bidders were Kenny Preston, and daughter Leah, for the Dunbreen Herd based at Omagh.

Also joining the Dunbreen Herd at 1,250gns was the female champion Drumawhey Rose S973, a fifteen-month-old heifer bred by Timothy Scott from Newtownards. She was sired by former stock bull Clooncarne Kyle, and is out of a home-bred dam by Old Glenort Knockmore J153.

The reduction of John and Avril Robson’s Glenhoy Herd peaked at 1,400gns twice. First to go was the April 2014 Glenhoy Lilly P683 by the DBRL 03M Titan 4T son Glenhoy Black Bear M532. She sold to Peter Todd, Beragh, County Tyrone.

The June 2014 in-calf heifer Glenhoy Blackbird P705 joined Neville and Ivan Forsythe’s Coltrim Herd at 1,400gns. Sired by Rawburn Transformer, she was bred from Rawburn Blackbird L388.

Five Glenhoy females averaged £1,268 each.

A four-year-old cow topped David Colville’s draft offering at 1,500gns. Mosston Muir Elma N331 was sired by Mosston Muir Innes H202. Included in the price was her January born bull calf Glen Cowie Everest T117 by Drumhill Jay Eric M607. Buyer was Peter Todd.

Three cows with calf at foot averaged £1,505.

Results from the judging ring include:

Bull, born between 08/06/15 and 20/01/16 – 1, and male champion, Kenneth Bready, Kiltariff Denver R816 by Tonley Pele M841; 2, and reserve male champion, Paul and Hugo Hanna, Rockvale Maybe R461 by Beechview Queens Warrior E421; 3, Sam McCollum, Priestland Ben R696 by Tonley Palacios K715.

Heifer, born between 01/01/16 and 18/05/16 – 1, and female champion, Samuel and Timothy Scott, Drumawhey Rose S973 by Clooncarne Kyle; 2, and reserve female champion, Samuel and Timothy Scott, Drumawhey Ruby S962 by Clooncarne Kyle; 3, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Ruth S596 by Netherton Mr Brazilian E377.