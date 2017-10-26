ABP UK wins prestigious award

ABP UK, which has processing plants in Newry and Lurgan, has received a national award for its anti-modern slavery campaign by the UK food industry training charity, IGD.

It is estimated that at least 20,000 victims of modern slavery live and work in the UK. ABP launched an anti-modern slavery campaign to help its people and partners understand the issue, tackle it at the root cause and prevent any form of exploitation entering its workplace. A multidisciplinary model now runs across its business including Northern Ireland with all sites operating Key Performance Indicators to ensure ongoing implementation.

Vanessa Di Cuffa, UK People Change Director for ABP said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive this award on behalf of ABP UK. Our campaign has focused on raising awareness and ensuring all of our colleagues and supply chain partners have a full understanding of this issue so that they are equipped to understand the issue and confident to deal with it, in any of its forms. There is absolutely no place for any exploitation in the work place and I hope that our work, which is ongoing, will go some way towards tackling this problem.”

Steve Godwin, Head of External and Government Affairs, Danone who took part in the judging said: “ABP UK’s Anti-Modern Slavery initiative is truly pioneering. It focuses on an issue for too long ignored in our society and has the ability to bring about real, country-wide change. It is innovative and different, and has achieved measurable, positive results for the business. It has positively impacted the lives of its workers on both a professional and personal level. This initiative has the potential to influence the way that we approach employability throughout the supply chain and especially in the traditionally tough environment of the manufacturing world. I look forward to learning more about the impacts on ABP itself and on the world around it.”