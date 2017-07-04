Achievements are rewarded at Loughry

Students at Loughry College graduated from their respective courses at the annual awards ceremony on June 23rd.

Chairman on the day was Mr Norman Fulton, Deputy Secretary Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Graduate Certificate in Business Communication for Rural Enterprise graduate Niamh McVeigh (Dungannon) was presented with the Haughey Recruitment Award for achieving the highest marks on the course by Ms Eunice Loughran on behalf of Haughey Recruitment at the Loughry Campus Awards Ceremony.

The awards were presented by Mr Declan Billington, chairman of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association.

College Director Mr Martin McKendry told students and parents that following on from the success of the Northern Ireland Year of Food and Drink, they continue to celebrate our diverse and unique food and drink industry.

He added: “The sustained development of our industry is dependent on people with the appropriate skills and knowledge to deliver high quality products and support the future growth of the industry and the Northern Ireland economy. CAFRE is ideally placed to provide the appropriate education and training for those wishing to follow rewarding careers in the food and drink industry and this has been reflected in the high numbers of students enrolling on our food courses. Here at Loughry we continue to invest in student education and technology transfer facilities, which demonstrates our commitment to meeting the needs of the agri-food industry.

“We continue to forge and strengthen partnerships across the food supply chain, working closely with industry and other local education providers, colleges and universities across the world. In addition we have delivered a comprehensive range of technology transfer and innovation development programmes to food and drink manufacturing businesses. Our industry links have been further strengthened with a number of businesses awarding generous bursaries to our higher education students. We are very grateful to all the bursary providers for their financial support to our students in their education programmes and to those businesses that offer work placement opportunities,” Mr McKendry added.

Rebecca Rogers (Belfast), First Class Honours Degree Food Management and Marketing graduate and President of the Students Representative Council was congratulated on her outstanding success by Dr Gillian Stevenson and Mrs Roisin Talbot at the Loughry Campus Awards Day Ceremony.

“Today we formally recognise and celebrate the academic achievements of our students in the company of their families and friends. I congratulate all of you graduating today and wish you every success in your future careers.”

Food Courses

(Validated by Ulster University)

BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Technology

First Class Honours: Rebekah Boyd, Richhill; Shannon Donnelly, Belfast; Jill Gourley, Castlederg; David Lockhart, Dungannon; Hayley Lunny, Tempo; Nadine McNiece, Armagh; Catherine McWhirter, Ahoghill; Susanne Taggart, Dromore, Co. Down; Emma Weir, Magherafelt; Claire Wilson, Markethill

Second Class Honours, First Division: Jill Barrett, Dungannon; Anne Bencze, Kilrea; Jason Cairns, Castlecaulfield; Bethany Coulter, Ballynahinch; Kathryn Gilpin, Portadown; Emma Greer, Portadown; Gemma McCollum, Limavady; Luke McDonald, Greenisland; Garvin White, Saintfield

Second Class Honours, Second Division: Olivia Hamill, Toomebridge; Karen Martin, Cullybackey; Eimear Mullan, Dungiven; Lyndsey Watt, Dungannon

Third Class Honours: Alexander McCrum, Banbridge; Chloe Moore, Dungannon

Certificate of Higher Education: Colm Cox, Kinawley

BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Design and Nutrition

First Class Honours: Laura Carolan, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan; Amy Little, Portadown

Second Class Honours, First Division: Samantha Craig, Craigavon; Caroline Gervis, Ballygawley; Lee Gibson, Lifford, Co. Donegal; Niamh McVeigh, Dungannon; Emma Millar, Stranocum; Yvonne Neill, Portadown

Second Class Honours, Second Division: Shannon Donaghey, Strabane; Rosie Doyle, Draperstown; Stephanie Rennie, Omagh

BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Business Management

Second Class Honours, First Division: Sarah Dugan, Comber

Second Class Honours, Second Division: Leah Cannon, Glenavy; Séana Hazzard, Ballynahinch; Rachel McKinney, Tobermore; Rachel McNair, Saintfield; Jemma Skelly, Fivemiletown

Associate Bachelor Degree: Adam Pentland, Saintfield

BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Management and Marketing

First Class Honours: Lyle Hutchinson, Newtownbutler; Claire Marshall, Moneymore; Shauna McCarney-Blair, Seskinore; Lisa Montgomery, Dungannon; Laura Ramsey, Londonderry; Rebecca Rogers, Belfast; Alice Wilkin, Islandmagee

Second Class Honours, First Division: Caitlin Bain, Dungannon: Anda Gudermane, Portadown: Jacqueline Hunter, Castlederg: Dana Karcenko, Dungannon: James Kettyle, Newtownbutler: Brian McAlpine, Newry: Rory McLaughlin, Omagh

Foundation Degree in Food Manufacture

Pass: William Barton, Beragh; Joyce Crilly, Ballynahinch

Certificate of Higher Education: Mark Rogers, Camlough

Foundation Degree in Food, Nutrition and Health

Pass with Distinction: Ashton Leslie, Limavady; Ryan McConnell, Annalong; Sarah Toland, Craigavon; Patrick Woods, Armagh

Pass with Commendation: Grainne Berkery, Dunmurry: Kealagh Furphy, Craigavon; Grace Henning, Donaghcloney; Aimee Kennedy, Knockloughrim; Shannon McAuley, Waterfoot; Margaret McQuaide, Armagh; Annarose Mullan, Garvagh; Ellen Rafferty, Belfast; Emily Reid, Aughnacloy; Claire Walker, Coleraine; Hannah Whittle, Dungannon

Pass: David Butler, Castledawson; Sujata Erwin, Ballynahinch; Jayne Rollston, Killylea

Awards in Honours Degree Courses

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in all subjects in the final year of the BSc (Hons) Food Technology course: Rebekah Boyd

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in all subjects in the final year of the BSc (Hons) Food Design and Nutrition course: Amy Little

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in all subjects in the final year of the BSc (Hons) Food Management courses: Alice Wilkin

Brian Scott Memorial Cup - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in the Food Degree final year research project: Emma Weir

Danske Bank Award - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in the Research and Development presentation: Rebekah Boyd

Ecolab Prize and Certificate - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in the subject of Food Hygiene: Jill Gourley

First Trust Bank Prize - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in Strategic Business Management: Caitlin Bain

Logistics Student of the Year 2017 - Awarded by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport to the student achieving the highest marks in Logistics.; Jacqueline Hunter

Society of Dairy Technology Prize and Certificate - Awarded by the Society of Dairy Technology (NI Branch) in recognition of a dairy-related subject, placement or project: Catherine McWhirter

Ulster Bank Cup and Prize - Awarded to the student achieving the best performance in Food Business Financial Management: Rachel McKinney

United Dairy Farmers Limited Prizes - Awarded to the students achieving the highest marks in the subjects of Dairy Technology and Advanced Food Technology in the final year: Dairy Technology - Claire Wilson. Advanced Food Technology - Catherine McWhirter

Willowbrook Innovation Prize - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in Food Innovation: Amy Little

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster Prize - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in the subject of Procurement: Dana Karcenko

Awards in Foundation Degree Courses

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in all subjects in the final year of the Foundation Degree in Food, Nutrition and Health course: Patrick Woods

Institute of Chartered Accountants Trophy - Presented by the Ulster Society of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland to the student achieving the highest marks in Management/Accounting Studies: Emily Reid

Food Courses

(Awarded by BTEC)

National Diploma in Food Science and Manufacturing Technology: Tomas Adams, Antrim; Philip Beattie, Dunloy; Ewan Blair, Dungannon; Karla Crawford, Sixmilecross; Nathan Devlin, Ardboe; Susanna Gawn, Kells; Jasmine Herdman, Richhill; Katie Lockhart, Aughnacloy; Niall Lunny, Dungannon; Lucy Marshall, Aughnacloy; Tara McClure, Ahoghill; Jayne McCurdy, Aughnacloy; Matthew McIvor, Magherafelt; Eireann McKee, Draperstown; Charlotte McMullan, Coagh; Danita O’Hagan, Maghera; Alex Orr, Dungannon; Dillon Taylor, Ballymoney; Caitlin Willard, Robertsbridge, East Sussex

National Certificate in Food Science and Manufacturing Technology: Ruth Hobson, Dungannon; Pamela Morrison, Dromore, Co. Down; James Stewart, Ballymoney

Certificate of Unit Achievement: Ciara Conway, Coalisland; Craig Williams, Kilkeel

National Diploma in Food, Nutrition and Health: Hannah Bleaks, Newmills; Alex Brown, Edinburgh; Abigail Cuddy, Castlecaulfield; Lauren Fullen, Tobermore; Chloe McCullough, Portadown; Simon Mitchell, Armagh; Grace Moore, Portstewart

Awards in BTEC Food Courses

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in all subjects in the final year of the National Diploma in Food Science and Manufacturing Technology course: Danita O’Hagan

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in all subjects in the final year of the National Diploma in Food, Nutrition and Health course: Simon Mitchell

Dairy UK (Northern Ireland) Perpetual Cup - Presented to the student achieving the highest marks in all subjects in the final year: Danita O’Hagan

Dunbia Prize - Awarded to the student achieving the best performance in the subject of Meat Technology: Dillon Taylor

Ecolab Prize and Certificate - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in the subject of Food Hygiene: Ewan Blair

Janos Kormos Cup - Awarded to the student achieving the best performance in the subject of General and Communication Studies in the final year of both the National Certificate and Diploma courses: Niall Lunny

Martin McEvoy Memorial Cup - Awarded to the student with the best performance on the National Diploma in Food, Nutrition and Health course: Grace Moore

NIAPA Cup - Awarded by the Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers’ Association to the part-time student achieving the highest marks on the BTEC National courses: Pamela Morrison

Samuel Geddis Perpetual Trophy - Presented in memory of the late Mr. Samuel Geddis and awarded to the team of students that developed the food product with the greatest commercial potential: Philip Beattie; Lucy Marshall; Danita O’Hagan

United Dairy Farmers Limited Prizes - Awarded to the students achieving the highest marks in the subjects of Dairy Technology and Food Technology in the final year of the National Diploma course: Dairy Technology - Susanna Gawn; Food Technology - Danita O’Hagan

Food Apprenticeship Course (Awarded by Food and Drink Qualification)

Level 2 Certificate for Proficiency in Meat and Poultry Industry Skills: Gareth Briggs, Richhill; Phillip Stewart, Dungannon

Packaging Courses (Awarded by PIABC*)

Diploma in Packaging Technology: Brian O’Neill, Ballybogey

Certificate in Packaging Materials: Mark Billham, Newry; Carly Gamble, Lurgan; Clare Gough, Newry; Andrew Hunter, Ballymena; Vilma Juodiskiene, Craigavon; Stephen McGilloway, Newtownabbey; David Smyth, Belfast

Award in Packaging: Brad Blair, Bangor; Ross Irwin, Portadown

Award in Packaging Courses

Encirc Award - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in written examinations submitted to PIABC: Brian O’Neill

Communication Courses

(Awarded by Queen’s University Belfast)

Graduated with MSc at Queen’s University Belfast in December 2016: Aisling McTeague, Draperstown; Sinead Sharpe, Glenariffe

Graduating with MSc at Queen’s University Belfast in July 2017: Mary Barrett, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick ; Barry McAleer, Omagh; Frank McCabe, Craigavon; Tracy O’Neill, Dungannon

Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise Courses

(Awarded by Queen’s University Belfast)

Postgraduate Diploma in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise: Catherine Quinn, Stewartstown

Graduate Certificate in Business Communication for Rural Enterprise: James Broyan, Belcoo; Jason Cairns, Castlecaulfield; Shannon Donnelly, Belfast; Caroline Gervis, Ballygawley; Brian McAlpine, Newry; Gemma McCollum, Limavady; Luke McDonald, Greenisland; Niamh McVeigh, Dungannon; Lisa Montgomery, Dungannon; Garvin White, Saintfield; Claire Wilson, Markethill

Proceeding to MSc in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise

Business Communication: Bronagh Adjey, Portstewart; Kingsley Agoha, Londonderry; Ruth Blackburn, Clogher; Hannah Conroy, Dungannon; Darina Fyffe, Omagh; Gael Gildernew, Aughnacloy; Stuart Hamilton, Tandragee; Roisin Horner, Castledawson; Maria Kelly, Magherafelt; Orla Kelly, Maghera; Ronan McGonagle, Londonderry; Monika Pociute, Dungannon; Larissa Wray, Moneymore

Innovation Management: Nicola Black, Pomeroy; Victoria Brady, Armagh; Michelle Devine, Portadown; Laura-Mae Johnston, Hilltown; Rachel Kelly, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal; Kirsty McMullen, Markethill; Deborah Morgan, Antrim; Áine Ní Cheanainn, Kildare, Co. Kildare

Graduated with MSc at Queen’s University Belfast in December 2016: Michael Arthurs, Warrenpoint; Stephen Bradley, Draperstown; April Clarke, Larne; Ross Falkingham, Cookstown; Joanne Hamill, Broughshane; Sarah Irwin, Stewartstown; Amy McKeown, Newmills; Conor McSorley, Castlederg; Katie Mooney, Ballyclare; Carol Morton, Cookstown; Bridget Nugent, Cookstown; Dawn Scott, Ballyronan; Morgan Semple, Omagh; Laura Shepherd, Cookstown

Awards in Communication/Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise Courses

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks on the MSc in Communication/Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise courses: Amy McKeown

The Pierce Partnership Award - Awarded to the students achieving the highest marks in the MSc thesis in Communication/Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise courses: Amy McKeown; Tracy O’Neill

Cecil Mathers Award - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in the Postgraduate Diploma component of the Communication/Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise courses: Áine Ní Cheanainn

Ulster Farmers’ Union Award - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in the Postgraduate Certificate component of the Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise course: Deborah Whinnery

Haughey Recruitment Award - Awarded to the student achieving the highest marks on the Graduate Certificate in Business Communication for Rural Enterprise course: Niamh McVeigh

Award Open to All Students

Collette O’Neill Memorial Cup - Awarded to the student who contributed most to life at Loughry during the past academic year: Rebecca Rogers.