Adam swaps beach towel for gardening trowel

As you start to think about packing for this year’s hols spare a thought for horticulturist Adam Ferguson as he heads off to Abu Dhabi.

As well as his suntan lotion and flip flops the CAFRE student will need to find room in the suitcase for his trowel, hoe and garden spade.

Ballymena-man Adam (20) has beaten off thousands of fellow students and apprentices to win one of only two places on Team UK to compete in the final of the WorldSkills Landscape Gardening Competition.

“I’m delighted to have secured a place on the national team after two years of hard training and competing - but it’s been worth it,” said Adam, a Foundation Degree graduate of CAFRE’s Greenmount Campus.

“Success in Worldskills has brought many opportunities my way including boosting my confidence and helping to build a great CV.

“I’ve also helped construct a show garden for Bloom in the Park in Dublin and visited RHS Chelsea Flower Show. But now the focus is on the rigorous training for Abu Dhabi.”

Paul Mooney, Head of Horticulture Branch at Greenmount, said: “Adam has excelled on our Horticulture courses graduating with his Foundation Degree.

“He has certainly earned his place on the team having competed his way through regional, national and international competitions to make it to Abu Dhabi.

“He is an inspiration to fellow students and a great ambassador for CAFRE. We wish him every success.”

The WorldSkills finals are held every two years when over a thousand competitors, from more than 70 countries, gather for four days of competition in some 35 different skill areas, ranging from engineering and construction through to creative arts and hospitality.