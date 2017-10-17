Advance CAP payments begin

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced that advance CAP payments began to issue from Monday, October 16.

It is anticipated that payments will reach farmers’ bank accounts on Thursday 19 October 2017. Further payments will be made on a daily basis throughout October. Balance payments, or full payments for those unable to receive an advance payment, will be made from 1 December 2017.

Advance payments can be made on fully verified claims and the Department successfully obtained permission from the European Commission to make advance payments at 70% of claim value rather than 50%. The Department remains the only region of the United Kingdom to make advance payments and is making every effort to make advance payments to as many farm businesses as possible.

Payment letters have begun issuing and, in addition, DAERA will be making payment statements available online for the first time. Farmers and their agents will be able to view their own payment information online through DAERA Online Services.