AFBI and YFCU discuss latest research developments

AFBI recently hosted a visit to Hillsborough by the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.

YFCU president James Speers and deputy president Zita Blair met with AFBI’s CEO Dr Sinclair Mayne and Dr Debbie McConnell to learn about the latest AFBI research activity.

The group also discussed plans for closer collaboration in the future.

Dr Mayne commented: “Young people are the lifeblood of this industry and AFBI wants to ensure we work closely with the YFCU to support the next generation of farmers in Northern Ireland.

“By providing young farmers with information on the latest research and innovation, we can help equip young farmers with the knowledge to build efficient and sustainable businesses.”