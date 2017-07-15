AFBI senior team visits Lyons Farm

Senior staff from the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), led by Dr Sinclair Mayne (Chief Executive), recently visited University College Dublin (UCD) Lyons Research Farm to discuss opportunities for future collaboration.

The UCD team were led by Professor Michael Doherty (Dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine) and Professor Alex Evans (Dean of the School of Agriculture and Food Science).

During the meeting, UCD researchers presented an overview of key programmes of work currently being undertaken on the Lyons Research Farm, including research on high milk output from grass-based systems, factors influencing milk quality and processability, and the advantages of multispecies grass swards. It was evident that many complementarities existed between AFBI and UCD in terms of research priorities as well as a shared vision on driving resilience and improving the efficiency of grassland and livestock systems.

Commenting on the visit Dr Sinclair Mayne said: “Our research programmes have many common objectives and this visit was designed to build on existing collaborations in dairy and grassland science. I am particularly impressed by the recent investment in research facilities on the Lyons Research Farm and how these facilities are being used to support teaching and research within the Schools of Agriculture and Food Science and Veterinary Medicine.”

Professor Michael Doherty added: “The UCD Schools of Veterinary Medicine and Agriculture and Food Science are ambitious for the Lyons farm as a world-class platform for delivering outstanding research and teaching in agriculture and veterinary medicine across the One Health Spectrum. The schools see future collaboration with the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute as a key component of this ambition.”

Further discussions are planned to follow up on opportunities for increased collaboration, with a meeting planned for AFBI Hillsborough later in the year.