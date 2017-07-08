AFBI survey on agricultural education and training

Are you currently farming and have you previously studied an agriculture related course at CAFRE Greenmount, Loughry or Enniskillen College or at a local university?

DAERA have commissioned the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) to carry out a study looking at ways of encouraging and supporting training and lifelong learning within the farming sector.

The aim of the research is to gain a better understanding of the skills and training needs within the farming sector in Northern Ireland, now and in the future.

As part of this research, AFBI would like to invite you to take part in the survey which will take approximately 15 to 20 minutes to complete. You can access the survey by going to the AFBI website:

https://www.afbini.gov.uk/

Completing the survey will ensure that farmers’ views on education and training are represented. If you have any queries regarding the survey please contact agritraining.survey@afbini.gov.uk