AFBI to showcase latest dairy research

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) invites all dairy farmers, industry representatives and stakeholders to ‘Dairy Innovation in Practice’ which will be held across four dairy farms in Northern Ireland during early September.

The on-farm events are being organised in conjunction with AgriSearch, College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and the Ulster Grassland Society (UGS) and will be held on farms in counties Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone.

Announcing the event, Dr Sinclair Mayne (AFBI CEO) commented: “Whilst milk price has significantly increased from this time last year, controlling costs of production and maintaining high levels of production efficiency must remain critical goals for all milk producers. Our on-farm events will focus on a number of critical areas in relation to driving increased efficiency at farm level, based on the latest research findings from AFBI.

“New research on opportunities to maximise milk from grass and forage will be presented along with key performance indicators for both low and high input production systems.

“We are delighted that AgriSearch, CAFRE and the Ulster Grassland Society have joined with us in organising these on-farm events at an important time for the dairy industry.”

Research in AFBI covers a wide spectrum of dairy-related issues and the event will provide all those with an interest in milk production with the most recent information and knowledge in areas such as:

· Heifer rearing – early life management and optimum grazing systems;

· Growing grass – Soil analysis, slurry and fertilizer management;

· Grazing management – Producing more from grass; and

· Controlling feed costs next winter – silage quality and concentrate feeding.

· Improving herd health

This is a ‘must attend’ event for the dairy industry and more details will follow in the coming weeks.