Agri-food research funding programme open

A joint DAERA/DAFM research funding programme is now open for applications from public performing research institutions in NI to apply for funding to participate in joint projects with the Republic of Ireland that will benefit the local agri-food sector.

The Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has identified a number of topics in the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine’s (DAFM’s) 2017 Competitive Call for Research Proposals that are of shared strategic relevance to the Northern Ireland agri-food sector with DAERA agreeing to fund the participation of NI based researchers in successful project applications.

Application information can be obtained from DAFM’s website at; http://www.agriculture.gov.ie/research. All responses to this Call for Submission of Proposals must be received by 13.00hrs on 14 September 2017. Announcing the opening of the Programme to NI research companies, DAERA Departmental Science Advisor, Dr Alistair Carson said: “Addressing common issues with a collaborative approach has many benefits including the leverage of additional research capacity and expertise to meet the needs of the local agri-food sector.

“The Department recognises that Science has a vital role in providing our farmers and agri-food industry with a competitive edge in highly demanding markets. Addressing issues affecting the sustainability of the agri-food sector in NI and ROI creates many overarching benefits.

“This funding to local scientists, technologists and advisers will play an essential part in assisting NI farmers who face the challenges of increasingly competitive agri-food and forestry sectors. Sharing both knowledge and resources through collaboration enhances both the quality of research, and the value derived from DAERA funding.”