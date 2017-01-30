Agri-Power (Omagh) ready for annual open days

Agri-Power (Omagh) Ltd is pleased to be hosting two open days on 1st and 2nd February at their John Deere dealership, located on the main A5 Omagh to Ballygawley Road from noon–10pm each day.

Since 2005 there have been many positive changes made to the business, including increasing the number of staff employed, increasing the parts, office, workshop and showroom floor area as well as offering a much bigger range of John Deere machines and extending into Co. Donegal with an additional depot.

Following on from the success of their previous Open Days during 2015, Noel, Helen and the staff at Agri-Power are keen to invite you to come along to view the new newly launched products including the F441 Baler which now comes with a full two year warranty.

At Agri-Power, there is a strong sense of commitment to the customer with emphasis upon offering a high standard of service in each department based on honesty and integrity with customer needs at the forefront. Increased staffing capacity has enabled the company to expand its services to the customers.

The additional depot in Co. Donegal ensures that customers do not have to travel long distances to their local John Deere dealership. Both depots have well stocked parts stores which ensures that customers can usually get the right part first time but any non stock part can be ordered for next day delivery to the dealership. A courier service for parts is available to positively enhance the efficient use of a customer’s time.

During the open days, there will be special offers throughout the parts, sales and service departments.

In Omagh, Trevor is available to book your machines in for an Expert Health Check with estimated costs before commencement of work, to ensure that everything is working at optimal levels during the busy seasons ahead. Ronald, Damien, Robert, Matthew and Cameron in the Service Department aim to keep your machines serviced from the Omagh depot.

In Donegal, Nigel will also be happy to book your machine in for a health check for the North West of the province whilst James and Matthew will look after your machines.

Noel has worked with John Deere machinery for over 30 years so he has a wealth of expertise and knowledge. He has seen many changes in the product portfolio offered by John Deere during the past three decades and is looking forward to this year’s new ranges of tractors and round balers which will add to the ever increasing portfolio of equipment available.

Agri-Power (Omagh) was one of the first dealers to be awarded the Certificate of Excellence in AMS. Steven is factory trained in the AMS technology which promotes more accurate fertiliser spreading, grass pick-up, ploughing and planting crops. He is looking forward to assisting customers with choosing, installing and managing the most suitable system available from John Deere to help manage their farming more precisely. You can now order your tractor with an option of GreenStar ready.

Agri-Power stock the wide range of ride on and walk behind lawnmowers which have become very popular and have up to four years warranty available.

The XUV855D Gator has excelled in popularity over the past few years. This diesel Gator is ideal for transporting small animals such as lambs, fencing materials, feeding stuffs for livestock or timber whilst providing a safe driving environment with roll over canopy protection. It can be ordered fully homologated ready for road use and is an ideal mode of transport for two people to travel in.

During the Open Days, light refreshments will be served and the Alzheimers Society in Northern Ireland will benefit from all voluntary donations given for these.

Noel, Helen and their staff are looking forward to welcoming you to their open days on 1st and 2nd February – remember to mark the date in your diary now.