All set for day of rural celebration

Saturday, September 2, is the first Saturday in September and as in previous years it is the date for Seaforde Working Vintage Club’s annual day of rural celebration.

This year the venue is on the Dundrum Road, just outside the village of Clough. The field has been provided to the committee by the Martin family.

Organisers sincerely hope their plans will not be thwarted by the weather this year having harvested oats for the threshing demonstrations.

This year patrons are encouraged to dress up in period costume from the early part of the 20th century up to about 1950. There will be a small cash prize for each male and female deemed to be the most appropriately attired for the relevant period.

As in previous years the celebration day will include working demonstrations with threshing, vintage tractor and classic car displays, and stationary engines. Oragnisers are planning on having an area set aside for harvesting on the day, so all you enthusiasts with ‘older’ harvesting equipment will be particularly welcome. Also there will be an area for ploughing with the genuine traditional ‘two score ploughs’.

In addition there will be demonstrations of wood turning, blacksmithing and various other old style events. Stall holders are welcome as usual.

Children, as in previous years, can enjoy the bouncy castle, face painting, the popular sweetie hunt and this year there will be Disney characters parading through the field no doubt entertaining both children and adults alike.

The celebration day will commence at 11am and will be well signposted in the area. Patrons are asked to take care on the main access road and obey traffic instructions.

This year’s chosen charity is Motor Neurone Disease often referred to as MND. This condition affects the body’s nervous system with resulting restrictions in the use of the functionality of various body parts as the condition develops. It is a condition that seems to be more common in these parts nowadays. All are encouraged to be generous to this charity.

The committee hopes that this year’s Rural Celebration Day will not be affected by the weather as it did so on two occasions last year.