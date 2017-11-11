All set for Tractor Friday in Portrush

It’s ‘Tractor Friday’ as the popular Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show returns to Magherabuoy House Hotel, Portrush.

The event showcases a fantastic variety of contemporary and older toy and model tractors, implements and machinery. It is an ideal event for girls and boys of all ages and backgrounds who collect, display or play with farm toys and models.

The show will have prize draws and a charity auction in aid of charity partner, Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

This popular event takes place at the Magherabuoy House Hotel in Portrush on Friday 24th November. It is open from 2pm until 10pm and is suitable for all ages.

Organised by Alastair Bell, visitors can expect a great variety of stands with all the best known brands, including Britains, Bruder, as well as Universal Hobbies, Ros, Siku, Marge Models and many more. You can also expect to find older tractors models from brands such as Corgi and Dinky.

A new show tractor has also been produced. Thirty “dirtied” Massey Ferguson 7718 tractors themed ‘Round The Yard 3’ will be available to purchase at the show or can be pre-ordered online at: www.muddyfarmmodels.com.

This time the ‘Show Tractor’ is a Massey Ferguson 7718 based on an actual tractor owned by local contractors; Gamble Bros. from near Ballymoney. The tractor features, Datatag stickers, dealer stickers, front sunstrip, rear number plate as well as being lightly dirtied. Each tractor comes with a numbered and signed certificate of authenticity.

Locally produced farmyard playsets will be available together with pedal tractors and implements, gifts, soft furnishings. DVDs, books, clothing, pictures and much more. The show is the perfect opportunity to start or add to a collection, pick up a gift or two, as well as encouraging a shared interest in the agricultural world with the younger generation.

The show’s charity partner, Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, is a local cancer charity working since 1969 to reduce the impact of cancer on people’s lives. Providing care and support services for cancer patients and their families, Cancer Focus Northern Ireland offers a range of cancer prevention programmes to help people lessen their risk of getting cancer; funds scientific research into the causes and treatment of the disease and campaigns for better health policies to protect our community and its future.

Most of the work is funded through donations and fundraising and the charity couldn’t do it without your support.

The Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show takes place at the Magherabuoy House Hotel in Portrush on Friday, 24th November from 2pm-10pm. For more details, email: info@nationalminitrac.com or phone 07732 266 502. Admission, adults £5.00, childrens under 16, £1.00.Visit the show website at www.nationalminitrac.com or follow Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show on Facebook to get an insight into the event.