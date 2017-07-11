Allflex introduces SenseTime solution

The Allflex Group has announced the next generation of cow monitoring and intelligence with the SenseTime solution.

SenseTime combines SCR’s market-leading cow monitoring technology, proven for more than 10 years on over five million cows, with Allflex’s livestock identification technology used on hundreds of millions of cows worldwide, for the most innovative solution for livestock Intelligence.

Unprecedented in its approach, SenseTime offers farmers a powerful, yet exceptionally flexible and simple-to-use tool for more efficient management and more productive operations.

The next generation of cow monitoring and intelligence

SenseTime is a sophisticated, modular cow monitoring solution that delivers data-driven, actionable information on the reproductive, health, nutritional and wellbeing status of individual cows and groups, for more productive farm management and operations.

Highly flexible, it is the first cow monitoring system that allows farmers to use either ear tags or neck tags, according to their preference. The cSense Flex (neck) tags are based on the SCR neck tags already in use on thousands of farms worldwide, and the eSense Flex (ear) tags are the newest and most advanced ear tags on the market. Exceptionally lightweight and durable, the ear tags are fast and simple to install, and are designed specifically for a high retention rate. They deliver a high return on investment, with cost-effective ongoing use.

SenseTime also offers farmers business flexibility, with a choice of application plan levels (Starter, Advanced, or Premium), a choice of payment options (upfront or monthly subscription), and compatibility with multiple user devices (PC, mobile phone, tablet, or dedicated SenseTime Panel) for accessing the full range of functionality, features and reports. All options can be expanded or changed to fit evolving needs.

With convenient single-box plug and play installation, easy upgrades, simple scalability, and integration with herd management systems, SenseTime delivers value from the start, with long-term investment protection. For true operational flexibility and peace-of-mind, mobile access and offline operation enable uninterrupted use from anywhere, at any time.

“Decades of leadership in animal identification and heat and health monitoring in dairy cows gives Allflex deep insight into how to help farmers gain ongoing productivity improvements and business growth,” commented Dr. Stefan Weiskopf, CEO, Allflex Group. “With the next-generation SenseTime solution we’re building on the experience gained from serving thousands of farmers worldwide, to give them a powerful, flexible solution that meets their needs today, and long into the future.”

The SenseTime solution will be distributed in selected countries starting immediately, with worldwide availability to follow.