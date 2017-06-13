Alltech to host important agribusiness briefing at Lurgan

Alltech will host an Agribusiness Briefing on Friday next, June 16, at Edenmore Country Club, Lurgan for representatives of the compound feed, mineral pre-mix, dairy processing, meat processing and other associated sectors. Events get underway at 12.30pm

“Farmers will also be made more than welcome on the day,” confirmed Richard Dudgeon, Alltech’s Regional Manager for Northern Ireland.

The theme for the event is: ‘Thriving through turbulence in a new era of uncertainty’.

Richard Dudgeon again: “The purpose of the event is to highlight how important agriculture and food is to the local economy and instil some positivity post Brexit.

“It is also an opportunity to highlight that change can be positive. Even in uncertain times, businesses cannot just survive: they can thrive.”

Three leading speakers will address the briefing event. DAERA economist Paul Caskie will provide an overview of agriculture in Northern Ireland.

He will also discuss a number of the challenges that look set to confront the industry during the period ahead.

Keenan CEO Robert Walker will reflect on how effective collaboration can drive real results within the agri sector while Alltech Vice President Patrick Charlton will address the topic: ‘Exploring new Frontiers in Agriculture’.

“Tea and coffee will be served on arrival with the presentations getting underway at 1.00pm sharp,” added Richard Dudgeon

“The presentations and the follow-up Q&A will last for no longer than an hour. A barbeque lunch will be served at 2.00pm.”

Richard Dudgeon was recently appointed to the position of Northern Ireland Regional Manager for Alltech.

A native of Co Monaghan, Richard is an agriculture graduate from UCD. He will work closely with all of Alltech’s key customers within the compound feed and pre-mix sectors while also providing technical back-up at farm level.

Richard had previously worked with Alltech, providing technical support to the ruminant sectors throughout Ireland.

Those wishing to attend the agribusiness briefing should contact Alltech’s Hillsborough office on (028) 9268 1078 or e mail: kcurran@alltech.com