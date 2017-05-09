Ampertaine Mozart from Co Londonderry tops Classic Limousin sale at 100,000gns

The fantastic fortnight of British Limousin Cattle Society sales powered into top gear on Saturday May 6th at Borderway Mart, Carlisle, when 128 bulls sold to average £7,712.70.

Averages were up on the year by a mighty £1,294 for seven more bulls sold and with a clearance rate of 88%.

Ampertaine Mozart - 100,000gns

It was a sale that saw a huge demand from commercial producers, willing to pay top prices for the bulls of their choice, and supplemented by some highlight pedigree prices.

Three bulls made 50,000gns or more with a remarkable 47 bulls at 6000gns and more highlighting the depth in the trade.

The bull sale came hard on the heels of the Limousin female sale the previous afternoon that had seen top prices of 42,000gns and 35,000gns and 145 lots sell (plus 65 on the year) to gross over £600,000.

The two sales together saw 273 Limousin animals sell in all too gross £1,590,713. The bull sale on its own saw a gross of just over £987,000.

Conducting the orchestra and leading the way was the 100,000gns Ampertaine Mozart from James McKay, Maghera, Co Londonderry.

This January 2016 born bull by Kype Orkney, and out of Ampertaine Glamourgirl, becomes the fourth Limousin bull in all to breach the magical 100,000gns mark.

Purchasing the top priced bull was Procters Farm Ltd, for their 80-cow pedigree herd at Slaidburn, near Clitheroe.

Commenting, the farm manager at Procters Farm said: “Buying a bull of this quality is another cornerstone investment in the future of the Procters herd. The sire Kype Orkney is a bull I’ve always liked and one I actually tried to buy back in 1999. Mozart himself is just full of class and along with his depth of pedigree has very good calving figures.”

Back in 2006 the Procters herd became the first to pay 100,000gns for a Limousin bull when buying Haltcliffe Vermount.

For the seller James McKay the 100,000gns was a new sales high for his prolific Ampertaine herd which sold five bulls in all on the day to gross £144,165.

On the previous afternoon the herd had also managed to sell 17 maiden heifers to average £3,351.

Over a 10 year period the Ampertaine herd has sold a number of bulls year on year at Carlisle to five figures and to a previous sale high of 45,000gns for Ampertaine Jamboree in 2015.

Wilodge Lookout - overall champion - 60,000gns

Speaking afterwards a delighted James McKay said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling to sell a bull at 100,000gns and way beyond expectation. Mozart is a bull I’ve just loved from day one. He was very small at birth but was up and sucking straight away and just went on from there.

“I feel he’s the best bull we’ve bred in the herd and he combines weight with class and style, easy calving, and milk on the mother’s side. He’s a bull that could easily be put to heifers.”

In answer to why Kype Orkney was the choice of AI sire James continued: “Mozart’s dam, Ampertaine Glamourgirl, has such style and shape that I just thought that Orkney would bring that little bit of weight and power and the mating has worked out tremendously well.”

Humbly describing the family operation as “an ordinary farm just selling away at cattle” the 120 cow Ampertaine herd is run on a commercial basis and sells around 50 plus bulls each year for breeding with the majority sold privately. The concentration is very much on easy calving and breeding bulls that can manage in all conditions.

Over the two days James McKay was ably helped and supported by his girlfriend Lynne Briggs and stockman Barney O’Kane.

Commenting on the two days of sales the British Limousin Cattle Society’s Chief Executive Iain Kerr said: “There is a terrific demand and momentum for the Limousin breed across the country and these outstanding sales, for both bulls and females, are reflective of that.

Bassingfield Machoman - 50,000gns

“The industry pressure is demanding versatility and efficiency and British Limousin is meeting the challenges of market change at every level.

“Easy calving, cheap to keep, feed efficient, and hitting the target weights and grades consistently, Limousin provides the full package.

“It’s the marketable breed with the premium built in and is driving the future for farmers and the industry.

“Every credit must go to the breeders for providing such a high level of choice in cattle over the two sale days.”

Selling at 60,000gns was the pre-sale show intermediate and overall supreme champion, Wilodge Lookout from Wilodge Limousins, Lodge Hill Farm, Park Lane, Shifnal, Shropshire.

This September 2015 born embryo calf is by the Irish bred sire Gerrygullinane Glen and out of Wilodge Diamante, a Wilodge Vantastic daughter.

Described as ‘the outstanding homebred star and breeding female’ the classy Wilodge Diamante combines the bloodlines of the herd’s highly noted Wilodge Vantastic and Wilodge Cerberus.

Wilodge Lookout’s sire, Gerrygullinane Glen, was bought as an eight-month-old calf from breeder Gerry Walsh in the Republic of Ireland.

Synonymous with some of the foremost names in Limousin breeding the 60,000gns price was the highest sale price to date for what is presently the 30 pedigree cow Wilodge herd.

Wilodge Lookout was also the third supreme champion the herd has had at Carlisle sales. Speaking of his champion the pre-sale show judge Dougie Graham who runs the noted 85-cow Burnbank herd at Mains of Burnbank Farm, Blair Drummond, Stirling said: “This was just a terrific bull. He had tremendous width, was hard muscled, and had real power for his age. He was very correct, had plenty of style, and was presented extremely well. A modern Limousin he had a lot of class and is a real breeder’s bull.”

Purchasing the champion was the Sportsmans herd of Boden and Davies Ltd, Mellor Hall Farms, Mellor, Stockport.

The Wilodge herd enjoyed a fine day at the sale that saw four bulls sell to gross £95,025.

Making a major impression at the sale was the January 2016 born Bassingfield Machoman from John Crofts, Holme Farm, Bassingfield Lane, Gamston, Nottingham which sold for 50,000gns to the Maraiscote pedigree herd of Ian Nimmo, Bogside Farm, Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.

This January 2016 born embryo calf is by the 32,000gns Millgate Fame and is out of Sarkley Ellajen who herself was purchased for 17,500gns.

For the Bassingfield herd, founded seven years ago, and which has been established around some quality British and French genetics, the 50,000gns was by the far the herd’s highest sale price to date.

For good measure the herd also picked up the senior male championship with Bassingfield Lobo which went on to sell for 6,500gns.

Commenting John Crofts said: “We are really delighted with this achievement in a relatively short space of time, and very pleased that both bulls sold went to such good homes.”

Michael and Melanie Alford continued their remarkable run of sales and championships over the course of the two days. Following hard on the heels of Friday’s female sale where they sold the two top prices of 42,000gns and 35,000gns for maiden heifers (and averaged over £11,000 for seventeen in all), the herd also sold Foxhillfarm Manhattan for 35,000gns.

This January 2016 born embryo calf, described by the judge as “very correct with exceptional conformation and style”, placed as junior male champion and overall reserve supreme in the pre-sale show.

Manhattan had come first in Class 15 where bulls from the Foxhillfarm filled the first three positions.

Sired by Guards Boomer and out of the multi-title winning Foxhillfarm Gracie, Manhattan is a full brother to Foxhillfarm Louisvuitton who was the Champion at the February 2017 Carlisle Sale and sold for 20,000gns.

The Foxhillfarm herd has been prolific at recent Society sales including two Champions and a reserve champion at the last three Carlisle sale fixtures and multiple top prices.

Purchasing Foxhillfarm Manhattan was Colin Lewis for his Garyvaughan pedigree herd at Buttington New Hall, Buttington, Welshpool, Powys.

The fifth top price of 24,000gns came in the shape of Procters Legacy from the aforementioned Procters Farm Ltd.

Another bull full of performance and breeding this November 2015 born bull is by Ampertaine Gigolo, the sire of the world record priced Trueman Jagger, and is out of Glenrock Diamante who was purchased for the herd at 15,000gns.

With solid performance figures including a Beef Value of LM+44, this bull was purchased by R M Adam and Son, Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar, Angus for their Newhouse pedigree herd.

James McKay was back in the prices when selling the entirely homebred Ampertaine Lawson for 18,000gns to the Killerton herd of P W and SM Greed, Columbjohn Farm Ltd, Columbjohn Farm, Rewe, Exeter, Devon.

Earlier this December 2015 born calf had placed first in the final class in the Intermediate section.

Got by AI Ampertaine Lawson is a son of Ampertaine Elgin and is out of Ampertaine Fantasia.

The reserve intermediate champion, and first prize in Class 11, was Ballinloan Lush from S L Fotheringham, Ballinloan, Dunkeld, Perth and Kinross.

This November 2015 born bull was sold for 14,000gns to the Stocksbridge herd of John Cardwell, Church Farm, Haywood, Askern, Doncaster. Ballinloan Lush is sired by the herd’s prolific stock sire, Ampertaine Foreman, and is out of the Nebo Dynamite daughter Ballinloan Inyourdreams.

Three bulls in all sold at the 14,000gns mark.

The second of these was Gunnerfleet Landmark from J Handley, Gunnerfleet Farm, Ingleton, Lancashire. Out of the strong junior section which saw 43 bulls average just under £9,500, Gunnerfleet Landmark had stood second in his class.

A December 2015 embryo calf Landmark is by the famous breed sire Broadmeadows Cannon and is out of Gunnerfleet Ilocks. Ilocks whose first calf was the 22,000gns Gunnerfleet Lion, is out of the herd’s noted Una female line which has earned some £500,000 in sales.

This calf was bought by McKinney Bros, 85-91 Craigadick Road, Maghera, Co Londonderry, Northern Ireland, for their Heathmount herd.

Late in the sale and from the last class came Fieldson Mahrez from J W and M C Fieldson, Poplar Farm, Corringham, Lincolnshire.

This bull is the first son of the 12,500gns Trueman Iglesias and is out of the Goldies Uppercrust daughter Fieldson Florence.

A bull with extreme shape, the January 2016 born Fieldson Mahrez was sold for 14,000gns to J W Dent and Sons, Naby View Farm, Lartington, Barnard Castle, Co Durham who run the Naby pedigree herd.

Continuing their strong day Wilodge Livenletdie from Wilodge Limousins, Lodge Hill Farm, Park Lane, Shifnal, Shropshire placed first in Class 9 and went on to sell for 13,000gns to the Firm of J Shennan and Sons, Knockgerran Farm, Girvan, Ayrshire.

Another embryo calf, this November 2015 born calf is by Powerful Irish and is also out of Wilodge Diamante (the dam of the sale’s 60,000gns supreme champion Wilodge Lookout).

Wilodge Diamante is also the mother of the noted bulls Wilodge FM and Wilodge Formulaone with the only daughter sold being the 27,000gns Wilodge Flawless.

Later in the sale Wilodge Livinitup, another embryo calf and the same way bred as Livenletdie, made 10,000gns when selling to J S and L D Adam and Son, Garraron Farm, Ardfern, Lochgilphead, Argyll.

This bull, who was second in class 9, was November 2015 born and sold with a Beef Value of LM+58.

A good pen of bulls from J M and S M Priestley, Cracrop Farm, Brampton, Cumbria, was led by the 11,000gns Brontemoor Laidlaw.

Got by the AI sire Loosebeare Fantastic, and out of Brontemoor Fudge, this September 2015 born bull was another to sell with good performance figures and this time carrying a Beef Value of LM+40.

Purchasing this bull was the Everpark herd of H Waring, Park Farm, Everingham, York, North Yorkshire.

Continuing a prolific run of sales both in the auction mart and from home, for both bulls and females, Bruce Goldie, Townfoot, Mouswald, Dumfries made 11,000gns when selling the first prizewinner in class 10, Goldies Legend. Another that is entirely homebred this November 2015 embryo calf is by Goldies Fantastic and out of Goldies Dove making him a full brother to the Stirling February 2017 Champion and sale top price Goldies Lordoftherings. Purchasing Goldies Legend was D A Laing, Honeyburn, Hawick, Roxburghshire.

Continuing their busy and successful day, Procters Farm Ltd sold Procters Ledzepplin for 10,500gns.

An embryo calf sired by the noted Sympa, Ledzepplin is out of another Glenrock female this time Glenrock Campari who was purchased for 16,000gns and goes back to the noted Glenrock Spangle.

Purchasing this October 2015 born calf, who stood second in Class 8 was T Common, Low Ardley, Hexham, Northumberland. In all the Procters herd sold eight bulls on the day to gross £66,885.

Back in the Juniors Foxhillfarm Montreal from the Alfords, who had stood second in his class to his stablemate, and reserve supreme overall, made 10,000gns when being another purchased for the Killerton herd of P W and S M Greed, Columbjohn Farm Ltd, Columbjohn Farm, Rewe, Exeter, Devon.

Foxhillfarm Montreal is an embryo calf and is the same way bred as the 35,000gns Foxhillfarm Manhattan being by Guards Boomer and out of Foxhillfarm Gracie.

Other leading prices:

343, 9,000gns Loosebeare Likeabull to C G Simpson and Sons, Square House Farm, Quebec, Durham, Co Durham (Second prize class 4)

355, 9,000gns Goldies Laser to E R Thompson, High Corn Park, Baldersdale, Barnard Castle, Co Durham (Third prize class 5)

386, 9,000gns Roxburgh Black Logan to A G Howie, West Knock, Stuartfield, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire (Third prize class 8)

417, 9,000gns Ronick Legal to James Drennan Ltd, Balgracie Farm, Leswalt, Stranraer, Wigtownshire (Fourth prize class 10)

493, 9,000gns Foxhillfarm Magregor to half share, Barlure Farmers Ltd, Barlure, New Luce, Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire, James Mitchell and Son, Little Larg, New Luce, Newton Stewart, Dumfries and Galloway (First prize Class 16 and reserve junior champion)

515, 9,000gns Ampertaine Monarch to J F Teague, Temple House, Buteland Farm, Balerno, Mid Lothian (First prize Class 18)

301, 8,500gns Foxhillfarm Justthejob to Ballechin Farms, Ballinluig, Pitlochry, Perthshire

330, 8,500gns Trueman Led to T E and H Price, Pencraig, Trelach, Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire (Second prize Class 3)

340, 7,500gns Mereside Longbow to N Iveson, Low Blackburn, Hawes, N.Yorkshire (First prize Class 4 and reserve senior champion)

377, 7,500gns Procters Livingstone to A E Iceton and Sons, High Birk Hatt, Baldersdale, Barnard Castle, Co Durham

389, 7,500gns Ballinloan Lambourghini to S F MacKay, Knockaneorn, Clunas, Nairn (First prize Class 8)

395, 7,500gns Wilodge Lancelot to R S Howard, Whittaker Hall Farm, Guide, Blackburn, Lancashire (Fifth prize Class 9)

402, 7,500gns Ronick Laddie to B Baillie, Sebay Cottage, Tankerness, Orkney (Fourth prize Class 9)

4th prize class 9

Averages

28 senior bulls, £5,763.75

57 intermediate bulls, £7,333.42

43 junior bulls, £9,484.53

128 bulls overall, £7,712.70 (plus £1,294.25)

