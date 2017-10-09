ANC scheme ‘vital’

The Ulster Farmers’ Union hill farming chairman, John Kennedy, says that the Area of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme is a vital support mechanism for hill areas and that DAERA was wrong to decide to end the scheme in 2018.

“We are calling on DAERA to reconsider,” said Mr Kennedy. “It is a crucial scheme that ensures farm businesses operating on severely disadvantaged land remain viable.”

The UFU says almost 50 per cent of Northern Ireland’s suckler cows and 60 per cent of ewes are found in hill areas.

This breeding population produces a significant quantity of livestock that are then used for further breeding or finishing on lowland farms before going for processing.

“These farms are strategically important. They ensure that the raw materials are available for the red meat industry to fulfil consumer demands,” added Mr Kennedy.

The UFU said the ANC scheme’s minimum stocking rate encourages farmers to keep livestock on some of the country’s most difficult land.

Mr Kennedy added: “It can be hard to make a living in these areas.

“The scheme makes it economically viable to rear livestock, keeping people on the land and protecting key skills that are woven into the social fabric of rural communities. It also supports important environmental conservation work, which is highly dependent on grazing livestock.”

The UFU chairman said that without the financial incentive to keep stock in hill areas there is a major risk that production will decline and land abandonment will occur.

“This has already happened in Scotland when decoupling was introduced. DAERA must ensure Northern Ireland does not fall the same way,” he added.

A DAERA spokesperson said: “A consultation on options for future support to the ANC was undertaken in early 2016.

“In a tight budgetary environment, former DAERA Minister Michelle McIlveen announced in December 2016 that a transitional one year ANC Scheme worth £8 million would operate in 2018 (claims made in 2017 with payment made in 2018).

“In making her decision, she took into account the ongoing transition of Basic Payments to a flat rate per hectare (that has seen payments to the SDA increase by €4 million per annum since 2015) and also that responses to the consultation largely rejected the use of Basic Payment funds to finance a continuation of the ANC Scheme,” the spokesperson added.

“The decision on future policy has been taken and announced and there are no plans to reconsider this scheme or consult again on this issue.”