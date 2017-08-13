Annual charity tractor run

The Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee will hold their Charity Tractor Road Run in Dromara on Friday, August 18. All makes of tractor welcome as are classic cars.

The proceeds of this event will be handed over to ‘Tiny life’ children’s charity NI. This worthy local cause is an important one and funds raised on the night should help bring about help and support to the parents who need it most.

Last year there were almost 100 tractors on the route and organisers hope to repeat that again on August 18.

The route chosen has been changed from last year and it reads as follows: Starting/assembly point as usual Ballykeel Baptist Church car park leaving at 7.30pm. Note: The route is not passing the memorial garden this year.

From the assembly point tractors will take the Howe Road and turn left into Springmount Road through to the right turn onto Artana Road. At crossroads turn left into Banbridge Road and then left into Dromore Road, Dromara. Then turn right at crossroads into Croft Road and at end turn left into Hillsborough Road, Dromara, to return to Ballykeel church car park.

On return to car park all tractor drivers will receive barbecue food and soft drink. This facility is also available to the spectators.

There is no charge to attend this event but organisers hope spectators and participants will support the charity chosen whether food is taken or not. The committee thanks all entrants and spectators who support charities each and every year, through a super night’s entertainment in Ferguson country close to Growell.

The committee apologises in advance for any inconvenience caused on the public roads but every effort has been made to keep off main routes as much as possible. PSNI and marshalls will be in place to assist traffic.

More info may be found on the website harryfergusonmemorial.com or by calling Bill on 07720 262 530.