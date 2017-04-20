Annual nutrition and health conference takes place

Experts from both home and abroad have been addressing health and education professionals on the latest developments in nutrition science and practice at the annual Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI) Nutrition & Health – What’s New conference.

Speakers covered areas including heart health and fermented dairy foods, dairy and the elderly as well as other pertinent issues including early dietary interventions for prevention of food allergies and promoting physical activity and reducing sedentary behaviour in young people.

Speaking at the conference DCNI’s Dr Carole Lowis said: “This year’s conference has brought together experts from the Netherlands as well as the UK and Republic of Ireland to provide the opportunity for those working in nutrition in Northern Ireland to hear the very latest research and insights.

“The diversity of the topics raised in the conference has attracted a wide audience and the feedback we continue to receive from delegates is that the information is useful to them in practice.”

The conference heard from:

r Dr Sabita S Soedamah-MuthuWageningen University, The Netherlands on Cardiometabolic health and fermented dairy foods: a review of the evidence

r Professor Marie Murphy, Ulster University on Promoting physical activity and reducing sedentary behaviour in young people

r Mary Feeney, King’s College London on Early dietary interventions for prevention of food allergy: lessons from peanut allergy

r Dr Éadaoin Ní Bhuachalla, University College Cork on Malnutrition in the oncology setting: prevalence, diagnosis and treatment strategies

r Dr Eamon Laird, Trinity College Dublin on Dairy and the elderly: evidence to support the policies

r Professor Fred Brouns Maastricht University, The Netherlands on Gluten protein: the good, the bad or just ugly?

Commenting on the conference Professor Sean Strain OBE, Ulster University who chaired the event said: “Once again the DCNI nutrition conference has brought together speakers of the highest calibre to share the most up-to-date research with a very engaged and receptive group of delegates.

“The conference is viewed as an important resource and is attended annually by nutrition and education professionals including dietitians, home-economics teachers, school catering managers, academics and PHD students.”