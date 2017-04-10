Annual show and sale of spring lambs held at Ballymena Mart

The annual show and sale of spring lambs took place in Ballymena Mart on Wednesday 5th April with a tremendous number of pens coming out for show.

Sam Carmichael from McKee’s Butchers, Maghera, had a tricky task picking out the best group of three in each breed section.

Prize winning pen in the any other breed class went to I Adair, Antrim, second and third place went to John Clarke, Ballymena, also pictured is L Glenn and S Carmichael

Top price of the day went to Packie Donnelly, Rathkenny, for his first prize pen of pedigree Suffolks selling to £150/23.5kg, first commercial pen of Suffolks went to R McCully, Ballynahinch, selling to 24.5kg/£100.

First place Texels 24.5kg/£116 from A Grey, Millisle, first place pedigree Hampshire from J Wray, Carnlough, 25kg/£92, commercial Hampshires sold to 19kg/£82 from A Montgomery, Glenarm.

First prize Charollais sold to 22kg/£105 from P McNicholl, Greysteel, first prize pedigree Dorsets went to T Wright, Ballymoney, 25kg/£92 and commercial Dorsets first place went to P Crawford, Islandmagee, 23kg/£86.

Many thanks must go to judge, Sam Carmichael, purchasers: McKee’s Butchers, Maghera, Jackson Butchers, Ballynure, and McMaster’s Butchers, Whitehead, Choice Cuts, Garvagh, and also sponsors: Dorset Club, Fane Valley, McKee’s Butchers, Maghera, Suffolk Sheep Society and Roy Carlisle of Stock Master Agri.