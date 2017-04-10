Annual show and sale of spring lambs held at Ballymena Mart

The annual show and sale of spring lambs took place in Ballymena Mart on Wednesday 5th April with a tremendous number of pens coming out for show.
Sam Carmichael from McKee’s Butchers, Maghera, had a tricky task picking out the best group of three in each breed section.
Top price of the day went to Packie Donnelly, Rathkenny, for his first prize pen of pedigree Suffolks selling to £150/23.5kg, first commercial pen of Suffolks went to R McCully, Ballynahinch, selling to 24.5kg/£100.
First place Texels 24.5kg/£116 from A Grey, Millisle, first place pedigree Hampshire from J Wray, Carnlough, 25kg/£92, commercial Hampshires sold to 19kg/£82 from A Montgomery, Glenarm.
First prize Charollais sold to 22kg/£105 from P McNicholl, Greysteel, first prize pedigree Dorsets went to T Wright, Ballymoney, 25kg/£92 and commercial Dorsets first place went to P Crawford, Islandmagee, 23kg/£86.
Many thanks must go to judge, Sam Carmichael, purchasers: McKee’s Butchers, Maghera, Jackson Butchers, Ballynure, and McMaster’s Butchers, Whitehead, Choice Cuts, Garvagh, and also sponsors: Dorset Club, Fane Valley, McKee’s Butchers, Maghera, Suffolk Sheep Society and Roy Carlisle of Stock Master Agri.