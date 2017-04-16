Another successful year for province’s Limousin breeders

The Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club’s 37th AGM was held in Dungannon RFC on Wednesday, 29th March 2017.

Chairman, Henry Savage started proceedings by welcoming everyone to the meeting and thanked them for attending.

Alan Geary, Chairman, Shirley Fleming,Club Secretary and Christina Loughran, Brian Walker and Finbar O'Brien newly elected executive committee members

He then introduced Michael Morrow from Hunter Sinton, Accountants who provided copies of the club’s financial accounts for 2016. Michael also presented members with a detailed report on the accounts before welcoming questions from the floor.

Henry Savage then presented his chairman’s report, focusing on the main events of 2016 and highlighting another successful year for Limousin breeders in Northern Ireland. He also thanked everyone who had provided sponsorship to the club, for events, throughout 2016 – Ulster Bank, Bank of Ireland, Danske Bank, Greenmount Country Stores, Connon General Merchants, Andrew Hyde Feeds, A I Services, Thompson Feeds, J A McClelland, Nugent Engineering, Norbrook Laboratories, Tim Montgomery, Paul Coyle and N.I. Commercial Cattle Club.

Henry outlined the successes of N.I. breeders at the BLCS shows and sales and congratulated everyone for their achievements. At the May 2016 show and sale in Ballymena, the champion and top priced bull was Ballyrobin Jameson, home bred by Joan Gilliland.

At the Carlisle May sale both James McKay and Jim Quail sold their bulls Ampertaine Jefferson and Lynderg James for 20,000gns.

Henry Savage, outgoing Chairman, presenting his report

In October, at Carlisle, James McParland sold McParlands Lightforever for 12,000gns and at the Dungannon show and sale top price went to Jonathan and Jeremy Aiken for their bull Carnew Lexus. Champion bull on the day was Pointhouse Leonard homebred by Michael Diamond.

At the January 2017, female sale in Ballymena the top price was realised by Larkhill Mairead, bred by Brian and Cahir McAuley and in Dungannon in February Overall Supreme Champion and top priced bull was Drumagarner Luke owned by Barney O’Kane. At the Carlisle February 2017 sale Culnagechan Lazio, an Ampertaine Elgin son, home bred by Derek Hume stood 1st in his class and sold for 17,000gns.

The National Limousin Show, held in Carlisle in July 2016, also brought success for Northern Ireland breeders. Overall Champion was Trueman Jagger, an Ampertaine Gigolo son. Junior Female Champion went to Claragh Lilly bred by John and Paul Rainey, a Wilodge Vantastic daughter and 1st prizes went to Craigatoke Liquidgold bred by Martin Conway, a Lynderg Hero daughter and Millgate Logo bred by Michael and Christina Loughran, a Condour son.

He also congratulated all Balmoral Show winners. David Green and Sons won Limousin Supreme Champion with Glenrock Illusive, a Bremore Artist daughter. John and Paul Rainey won Reserve Female Champion, Overall Junior Champion and Junior Interbreed Champion with Claragh LillyI a Wilodge Vantastic daughter.

Alan Geary, new Chairman and the executive committee. Front Row: Henry Savage, Shirley Fleming, Alan Geary, Jim Quail, Derek Frew. Back Row: peter Murphy, Christina Loughran, Brian Walker, Victor Keys, Leslie Hood, Finbar O'Brien, Michael Diamond

Michael Diamond won the beef Bull Performance Interbreed Champion with home bred Pointhouse Lordgrathan, a Plumtree Vantastic son and the Limousins won the Group of Three Interbreed Championship.

The N.I. Limousin Championship was held again at Antrim show in July and Henry thanked the Antrim Agricultural Society for hosting this event. Shanhill Jodie, an Ampertaine Elgin daughter, bred by Lawrence Crilly was Overall Champion on the day. Carnew Legend, a Lynderg Hero son, bred by Jonathan and Jeremy Aiken was Overall Male and Reserve Overall Champion.

Reserve Female Champion was Carrickaldreen Lucerne, an Ampertaine Foreman daughter, bred by Peter Murphy.

Intermediate champion was Ballyhone Lucas, an Ampertaine Foreman son, bred by Brian Hall. The Calf Championship was won by Millgate melody, a Millgate Invest daughter, bred by Michael and Christina Loughran and the Commercial Champion was Trouble, bred by Leanne Workman.

Brian Walker, Guest Speaker

Congratulations also went to the NI Young Limousin Breeders who had travelled to compete at both the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh in June and the Irish Limousin Congress in Kilkenny in August.

Henry thanked Heather Hume for her commitment, help and advice as Limousin secretary for over seven years and introduced the new club secretary Shirley Fleming. He also thanked everyone who had helped in any way to make 2016 another successful year for the Club. He thanked the committee members for their hard work and dedication and wished the new Chairman and Committee continued success in 2017.

Three new Executive Committee members were then elected – Brian Walker, Finbar O’Brien and Christina Loughran.

The AGM was then brought to a close and while the members enjoyed a cup of tea the Committee elected the Club’s new chairman.

Jim Quail, President opened the Ordinary General Meeting by introducing the new Chairman, Mr Alan Geary. Alan then introduced the guest speaker for the evening Mr Brian Walker of Walker McDonald, Solicitors. Brian gave a very informative presentation on the Bovine Tuberculosis Eradication Strategy for Northern Ireland and the report’s recommendations. He then invited questions from the floor and there was great audience participation.

Alan closed the meeting by thanking Brian Walker for his interesting presentation and Dungannon RFC for the use of their facilities. He thanked everyone for attending and wished them all a safe journey home.

The next event for club members is the N.I. Limousin Cattle Club Show and Sale, of Bulls and Females on Monday 1 May 2017, at Ballymena Livestock Mart, Show at 10am, Sale at 1pm.