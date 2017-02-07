Antrim Beef Shorthorn breeder invests in Stirling 26,000gns record breaker

Beef Shorthorn bulls smashed two new records at the society’s official spring sale in Stirling on Monday 6 February.

The breed achieved a new 26,000gns breed top call and a new average of £5,914 - up £1,566 on the year, for 65 entries sold representing 87% clearance, whilst a record eight entries sold for five figures.

Castlemount Jetliner from D McDowell selling for 13,000gns

Furthermore, females achieved 100% clearance with 33 selling to average £3,016, up £1,100 on 2016.

Beef Shorthorn Society president, Sally Horrell commented: “The day’s strong trade was fuelled by suckler producers continuing their insatiable demand for genetics that will deliver a functional suckler cow – milky, hardy, fertile, forage based, with a quiet temperament and great longevity. They were also aware that the by-product steers are continuing to find a ready market influenced by Morrisons Shorthorn Beef scheme.”

The 26,000gns leading bid went to Glenisla Jackpot, a roan 23 month old by the Australian bred Broughton Park Thunder and out of the homebred Glenisla Desire from Major John and Catriona Gibb, Blairgowrie, Perthshire. Jackpot was in the breed’s top 5% with an SRI +24. The buyer was James Porter, Lisburn, Co Antrim.

James Porter was in the limelight earlier in the day when his two-year old roan, Uppermill Supreme TI +18, SRI + 14, a Carrock Chalkie son, was awarded senior and overall reserve titles and sold for 6,000gns to G Hunt, Thirsk, North Yorkshire.

Reserve Beef Shorthorn champion Upermill Supreme from J Porter selling for 6,000gns

The Gibbs went on to invest some of their takings in Millerston Jamboree TI + 20, SRI +18, the intermediate and overall supreme champion, from Jack and Grace Ramsay, Mauchline, Ayrshire. They paid 12,000gns for this 21-month old roan by Meonhill Charlie Chaplin.

The Ramsays were in the money for two more same way bred, 22-month old roan Charlie Chaplin sons. Millerston Jukebox TI +27, SRI +23 was secured for 10,000gns by SS Horton and Sons, Cirencester, Gloucestershire whilst Millerston Jasper TI +25, SRI +22 made 6,000gns to Grove Farms, Irongray, Dumfriesshire.

The day’s second highest call of 15,000gns was made by Bill and Jane Landers, Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire for the reserve junior champion, Coldrochie Jurassic TI +18, SRI +19, a 20-month old roan by the 12,000gns Knockenjig Foremost from Douglas McMillan, Luncarty, Perthshire.

Three entries from Duncan McDowell, Newtownards, Co Down and each by the Canadian bred Elliot Matrix were in demand. The junior champion, Castlemount Jetliner TI +15, SRI +8, a 19-month old roan made 13,000gns to E and T Richardson, Preston, Lancashire; the red and white 20 month old Castlemount Junior TI +16, SRI +11 was secured for 8,500gns by Page Farms Partnership, Bedale, North Yorkshire, whilst Castlemount Joshua, a same age red and white made 7,000gns to JP Gray, Alnwick, Northumberland.

Castlemount Matrix Foxglove Flake from D McDowell selling for 6,600gns

The 22-month old roan, Burnside Judge TI +19, SRI +17, by the Canadian bred Paintearth from William and Jill McAllister, Ballymena, County Down commanded a 6,000gns bid from Smallburn Farms, Elgin, Morayshire.

Females

Trade was led at 6,600gns by Castlemount Matrix Foxglove Flake TI +11, SRI +8, a roan 21-month old from Duncan McDowell, Newtownards. Sired by Elliot Matrix and scanned in calf to Meonhill Firefox she went home with Ross Withers, Truro, Cornwall.

Next at 4,800gns was Galla Julie Wildeyes TI +13, SRI +11, a little red and white 20-month old from JW Frame, Biggar, Lanarkshire. Sired by Kidston Rambo she was secured by Eamonn McCormack, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Westbroad Daisy 2, an 18-month old red and white commanded the second 4,500gns bid. An Hallsford Dominic daughter bred and exhibited by D Welsh, Kilmarnock, Lanarkshire, she went to Thomas Staunton, North Kinvara, Galway.

Chapelton Nettle TI +21, SRI +14, a 22-month old red Stonehills X Factor led a string of heifers from Donald Biggar at 4,200gns. The buyer was Cherryvalley Farms, Crumlin, Co Antrim.

Averages: 65 bulls £5,914; 33 females £3,016.

Auctioneers: UA.