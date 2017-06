Police in Newry have issued an appeal for information after a number of sheep were ‘brutally killed’.

Officers want to hear from anybody who witnessed suspicious activity within the vicinity of Mass Rock, Ballyholland, between 0900-1900 hours on Thursday 22 June 2017.

Police have said a number of sheep were ‘brutally killed and others badly injured’.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 and quote reference 1421 - 22/06/17.