Appeal after theft from tractor

Police are appealing for witness in relation to a theft from a farm vehicle.

The items taken were four tractor tyres and an orange Maschio Power Harrow.

The tyres were taken from a John Deere Tractor in the Bryansford Road, Hilltown area. It is believed that these items were taken some time between 5pm on August 19th and 2pm on August 22nd. Unfortunately police do not have any serial numbers.

They have advised farmers to make sure that all farm equipment is stored securely.

If anyone has information on the above please contact Downpatrick Police quoting reference number 693 22/08/17.