Appeal for information over sheep worrying in Kildress

A foxhound type dog is believed to be behind a spate of serious sheep worrying incidents in the Kildress area of Cookstown.

Mid Ulster District Council’s Environmental Health service are appealing for information regarding a foxhound type dog, brown in colour believed to be involved in the attacks.

In recent incidents large numbers of sheep have been killed or injured as a result of attacks on the Drum Road, Flo Road, and Tulnacross Road areas of Kildress. A number of sheep have had to be put down due to the severe nature of their injuries.

If you have any information that may assist Council in identifying the dog involved in these incidents, please contact Environmental Health (Cookstown office) on 03000 132 132 or via www.midulstercouncil.org/Contact-Us.

Mid Ulster District Council would like to remind dog owners to continue to act responsibly and ensure their dog is under control at all times and securely housed at night.