Appeal for witnesses to fatal accident involving tractor and motorbike

Police in Lurgan have issued a new appeal for witnesses, a week on from a fatal road traffic collision outside Gilford in which a man in his 20s died.

Inspector Gregory Beckett said: “The collision took place on the Ballymacanallen Road near Gilford at around 1.25pm last Wednesday afternoon, 19 April and involved a motorcycle and a tractor.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Ballymacanallen Road between 1.15pm and 2.00pm last Wednesday or who witnessed the collision. Please call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 581 19/04/17.”