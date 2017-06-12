Appeal over theft of Ifor Williams trailer

Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary that occurred at a yard within the vicinity of the Ballagh Road in the Clogher area.

Constable Matthew Walker said: “It was reported that between the hours of 10.00pm on Saturday, 3rd June and 7.00am on Sunday, 4th June, entry was forced to the gate of a yard on the Ballagh Road, Clogher and one of the buildings was burgled. As a result of the break in, a galvanised Ifor Williams trailer was stolen.

“It is believed that the suspects were driving a white Ford transit van/pick-up truck and upon leaving the yard damaged their vehicle. This damage would be easily recognised and is believed to be along the rear nearside of the vehicle and would have resulted in the rear near side lights being broken.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have been offered a similar item for sale in suspicious circumstances. In particular, we are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed the damaged white Ford vehicle or Ifor Williams trailer in the area at the time to contact Dungannon Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 453 of the 04/06/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”