Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is seeking waiting list applications from anyone interested in taking a stall at Ireland’s oldest traditional fair, the Auld Lammas Fair.

The two day event, which takes place in Ballycastle on the last Monday and Tuesday of August every year, will be held on August 28th and 29th.

The fair dates back to the 1600s and features more than 400 stalls, selling various goods including arts and crafts, speciality foods and a wide variety of specialist items.

The streets are filled from Castle Street, through the Diamond to Quay Road, the seafront, and all areas in between – making it a truly unique experience.

It continues to attract huge numbers of visitors, with approximately 250,000 people expected to descend on the beautiful seaside resort over the course of the two days.

As well as the street market, the fair also includes a fun fair and amusements, street entertainment, busking and a horse fair.

Find out more and apply for the Lammas Fair waiting list by visiting: https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/live/health-and-built-environment/licensing/lammas-fair-trading

See more at: https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/news/applications-open-for-auld-lammas-fair-traders#sthash.rrBC9QlK.dpuf