Ards man national judge at 22 years old

Sam Martin of the Springhill British Blue Herd in Co Down, Northern Ireland is to judge calf classes at one of the largest livestock events in the UK

Aged just 22, Sam regards being invited to place pedigree British Blue calves at Agri-Expo 2017 on Friday, November 3, as a ‘tremendous privilege and real honour.’ Especially as the venue, the Borderway Mart in Carlisle, is a prime location for British Blue Cattle breeders from all four parts of the UK and overseas.

Now in its 11th year Agri-Expo can attract up to a 1,000 entries with a focus on the younger generation of cattle and sheep exhibitors. Unlike most farm shows both parking and entry are free with easy access from the adjacent M6.

Since returning from Greenmount Agricultural College Sam has farmed with his father James at Ballyblack Road, Newtownards and is very active in Young Farmers’ Club stock judging competitions. The Martin family has won numerous awards including championships at the Royal Ulster and Royal Highland Shows. British Blues are the proven terminal beef sire for up valuing calves from dairy and suckler herds.