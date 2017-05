The ten finalists in our Isuzu D-Max competition giveaway, in association with Q Radio, have been revealed.

The final winner will be announced at around 2pm on Friday at Farming Life’s Balmoral Show stand.

The ten initial finalists are:

James Kyle, Stranocum;

Ian Beatty, Clogher;

Hazel Dickson, Rathfriland;

Beverley Johnston, Tempo;

Gilbert Fallows, Limavady;

Gillian Watters, Moneymore;

John Martin, Kesh;

Iris Murphy, Upper Ballinderry;

Gladys Beacom, Kesh;

Kenneth Gordon, Newtownstewart.