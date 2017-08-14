Arla celebrates with McDonalds

Arla is launching a new co-branded Happy Meal and Arla Organic Milk bottle which will roll-out across McDonald’s UK restaurants.

The new design of the 250ml bottles, which will feature the Arla logo alongside the iconic Golden Arches, will be available in Happy Meals and will be sold in over 1,270 UK McDonald’s restaurants, reaching over 5.5 million customers per year.

This marks the latest Arla initiative aimed at making its branded organic milk more accessible to customers.

Arla and McDonald’s have been working together for 30 years, with Arla supplying McDonald’s with organic milk since 2007 for use in its teas, coffees, porridge and Happy Meal milk bottles. This growing partnership means that Arla is expected to supply over 30 million litres of organic milk to the restaurant chain this year.

Arla and McDonald’s also have a long history of partnership on a series of agricultural initiatives, aimed at improving animal welfare, sustainability and farmer resilience. In 2017, McDonald’s was delighted to receive the Compassion in World Farming Good Dairy Commendation for the commitments, made with Arla, on welfare standards around their organic milk supply.

Off the back of their award, Arla is actively working to boost links between McDonald’s and Arla farmer owners by identifying a specific group of farmers to work with to ensure that it is continuing to meet the robust welfare criteria for dairy cows.

Jonathan Dixon, vice president of Food Service, Arla Foods UK, said: “We have recently repositioned our branded organic milk as Arla Organic Milk to highlight its free range credentials, and the rollout of Arla Organic Milk 250ml into McDonald’s restaurants across the country is a great way for us to expand the reach of our products.

“The Compassion in World Farming awards win shows our ongoing commitment to our 30-year partnership with McDonalds and we look forward to working together on a series of new initiatives in the coming months and years. Watch this space!”

Pete Garbutt, McDonald’s UK Agriculture Manager, said: “Arla has been supplying McDonald’s with organic milk since 2007, and we’re proud that over 30 million litres will be distributed to our restaurants around the country this year.”