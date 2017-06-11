Armagh Show: DUP will act to secure the future of direct payments for farmers

Democratic Unionist Party MLA William Irwin has confirmed that his party will act to secure the best Brexit deal possible for farmers in Northern Ireland, courtesy of the ‘confidence and supply’ arrangement that will be reached with the Conservative Party at Westminster over the coming days.
Two of our priorities will be to ensure the continuation of direct payments for farmers and the maintenance of a seamless border on the island of Ireland, from a trading point of view. This will entail trade in both directions,” he said.
Irwin made these remarks while attending this year’s Armagh Show.
He added: “As a party, we are committed to securing the future growth of farming and food in Northern Ireland.”
Meanwhile, the members of Armagh County Agricultural Society (ACAS) can take great satisfaction from the changes made to this year’s show, on the back of the tremendous crowds that attended the 2017 celebration of farming and food, held in Gosford Forest Park.
“The agreement allowed us to increase the footprint of this year’s show by 50%,” confirmed ACAS Chairman Stephen Hamilton.
“This was in line with the growing exhibitor demand for space; the need to provide the general public with more room and to ensure that all relevant health and safety criteria are exceeded.
“All of our new trafficking and parking arrangements worked without a hitch, all of which bodes well for the future.”
Armagh Show 2017 was marked by a record entry of livestock. The Dairy Inter-Breed Championship was won by Philip and Simon Haffey, from Portadown, with their third calver Berryholme G Jordan Flo. She calved last October and is projected to produce 14,000L in her current lactation.
“I bought her, unseen, as a calf,” confirmed Simon Haffey.
“The mother is a daughter of the renowned Holstein bull Shottle. She was classified Excellent 95, which is as high a ranking as can be awarded to any cow.”
The Dairy Inter-Breed judge, Jonny Lochhead, from Dumfries in Scotland, described his champion as an excellent example of the Holstein breed.
“She has tremendous power and an excellent mammary system, particularly given the fact that she has already given birth to three calves.”
The Beef Inter-Breed Championship was awarded to the Matchett family with their three year-old Charolais cow Tawny Jasmine.
Judge Robin Boyd described the cow as a breeding animal with tremendous potential.
“What swung it for me was the fact that she had such a high quality calf at foot. After all, a cow is supposed to be a breeding animal. And the Charolais has proven that she can meet this all-important requirement.”
The Sheep Inter-Breed Championship was won by Matthew Burleigh, from Kinawley in Co Fermanagh, with his eye-catching Beltex ewe.
“This is her first outing of the year,” he said.
“She lambed down for the first time back in the spring. Previously, the animal had acquitted herself extremely well, both as a ewe lamb and a hogget. She won the Beltex Championship at Balmoral last year and now continues to show tremendous promise as a breeding ewe.”
Armagh Show results – 2017
Dairy Classes
Inter-breed Champion: Haffey Family
Reserve: Fleming Family
Mason’s Animal Feeds Star of the Future: 1st Maghery Holsteins; 2nd N McCorry & Sons
Dairy Cow in Milk: 1st S Haffey; 2nd N McCorry & Sons
Dairy Heifer in milk: 1st Fleming family; 2nd S Haffey
Maiden heifer born in 2016: 1st Maghery Holsteins; 2nd K & J Johnston
Dairy Pairs Class: 1st Fleming family; 2nd J Morton
Junior Dairy Showing class: 1st N McCorry; 2nd:I & C Bloomfield
McLarnon’s Qualifiers: 1 Fleming family; 2 N McCorry
Jersey classes
Champion: Fleming family
Reserve: S Bland
Junior Jersey Championship
Champion: K & J Johnston
Reserve: Fleming family
Jersey calf class: 1st K & J Johnston: 2nd K & J Johnston
Maiden heifer class: 1st K & J Johnston
Heifer in calf class: 1st K & J Johnston
Heifer in Milk class: 1st Fleming family; 2nd K & J Johnston
Cow in calf class: 1st Fleming family
Cow in milk class: 1st Fleming family
Holstein classes
Champion: S Haffey
Reserve: J Morton
Holstein calf class: 1st J Morton; 2nd J Morton
Holstein maiden heifer class: 1st J Morton; 2nd M Lappin
Holstein heifer in calf class: 1st N McCorry & Sons
Holstein Heifer in Milk class: 1st J Morton; 2nd S Haffey
Holstein Cow in Milk class: 1st S Haffey; 2nd N McCorry & Sons
Beef Cattle
Beef Inter-breed champion: N & G Matchett
Reserve: C Kerr
Champion Beef Breed: Simmental
Reserve: Blondes
Charolais cattle
Champion: N & G Matchett
Reserve: M M Ritchie
Cow class: 1st N & G Matchett
Calf class: 1st M Ritchie: 2nd N & G Matchett
Blonde classes
Champion: Savage Bros
Reserve: I & R McElroy
Junior bull class: 1st Rodgers Livestock; 2nd I & R McElroy
Cow class: 1st I & R McElroy; 2nd Johnston Farms
Senior heifer class: 1st Savage Bros
Junior heifer class: 1st C Savage; 2nd M Savage
Calf class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd I & R McElroy
Pairs class: 1st I & R McElroy; 2nd Gledney Blondes
Commercial classes
Champion: K Williamson
Reserve: K Williamson
Calf class: 1st J McCarragher
Commercial Store Heifer class: 1st K Williamson; 2nd JCB Commercials
Commercial beef heifer class: 1st K Williamson
Commercial store bullock class: 1st C McCrea; 2nd G Corrie
Pairs class: 1st R Miller
Simmental Classes
Champion: WD & JD Hazelton
Reserve: P Kelly
Cow class: 1st B Chambers
Heifer born 1st half in 2015: 1st J Whitcroft
Heifer born 2nd half 2015: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd Reid & Wyllee-Davies
Heifer born in 2016: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd D Carson
Bull class: 1st P Kelly; 2nd P Kelly
Pairs class: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd P Kelly
British Blue classes
Champion: C McCrea
Heifer class: 1st C McCrea
Calf class: 1st C McCrea
Salers classes
Champion: S Connell
Reserve: G McCall
Senior bull class: 1st G McCall
Junior bull class: 1st: R Millar
Cow class: 1st S Connell; 2nd G McCall
Heifer Class: 1st G McCall; 2nd S Connell
Calf class: 1st S Connell; 2nd G McCall
Limousin classes
Champion: P & S Murphy
Reserve: C & R Mulholland
Cow class: 1st Crawford Bros
Heifer born in 2015: 1st L Clarke
Heifer born in 2016: 1st C & R Mulholland; 2nd N & A Donaghy
Calf class: 1st D & J Bell; 2nd Crawford Bros
Pairs class: 1st C & R Mulholland; 2nd M & A Donaghy
Beef Shorthorn classes
Champion: D D McDowell
Reserve: Cherryvalley Est
Senior bull class: 1st Cherryvalley Est; 2nd Cherryvalley Est
Heifer class: 1st D D McDowell; 2nd Cherryvalley Est
Calf class: 1st H D Bailie
Aberdeen Angus classes
Champion: Johnston & Mills
Reserve: S & S Matchett
Senior bull class: 1st M Lagan
Junior bull class: 1st Johnston & Mills; 2nd F Mills
Cow class: 1st S & S Matchett
Senior heifer class: 1st M Scott
Junior heifer class: 1st M Scott
Calf class: 1st S & S Matchett; 2nd M Lagan
Pairs class: 1st Johnston & Mills; 2nd F Davidson
Hereford classes
Champion: C Kerr
Reserve: A J Farms
Senior heifer class: 1st S Baxter; 2nd A J Farms
Junior Heifer class: 1st J Graham; 2nd M Moore
Heifer Calf class: 1st T Morton; 2nd Leader family
Senior bull class: 1st C Kerr
Junior bull class: 1st K Greenaway; 2nd T Morton
Bull calf class: 1st W Burleigh; 2nd C Kerr
Pairs class: 1st M Moore; 2nd T Morton
Linden Foods – NISA Beef Heifer qualifier: 1 WD & JD Hazelton; 2 D D McDowell
NISA Junior Bull Qualifier: NISA: 1 Rodgers Livestock; 2 P & S Murphy
Pedigree Calf Championship: 1st D D McDowell; 2nd C & R Mulholland
Best Pedigree Pair Class: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd C & R Mulholland
Goat classes
Champion: M Murphy
Reserve: L Cowan
Goat in milk – Toggenburg: 1st A Mullan
Goat in Milk – Anglo Nubian: 1st L Cowan; 2nd A Mullan
Goatling class – Saanen: 1st K Murphy; 2nd G McKeown
Female kid – Anglo Nubian: 1st A Mullan; 2nd L Cowan
Non pedigree goat in milk: 1st L Cowan
Group of three: 1st L Cowan
Pygmy Goat classes
Champion: J McCauley
Reserve: M Cunningham
Sheep Results
Inter-breed champion: M Burleigh
Reserve: S & J McCollam
Suffolk classes
Ewe – any age: 1st J Watson; 2nd P McVerry
Ram – any age: 1st J Watson
Shearling ram class: 1st J Watson; 2nd P Mc Verry
Shearling ewe class: 1st J Kennedy; 2nd P Kennedy
Ewe lamb class: 1st D Ford; 2nd J Watson
Ram lamb class: 1st P McVerry; 2nd J Watson
Group of three: 1st J Watson; 2nd P McVerry
Ile de France classes
Champion: R & G Mulligan
Reserve: D Dalzell
Ewe class: 1st R & G Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell
Shearling ewe class: 1st D Dalzell; 2nd R & G Mulligan
Ram class: 1st R & G Mulligan; 2nd R & G mulligan
Shearling ram class: 1st J Donladson; 2nd D Dalzell
Ewe lamb class: 1st R&G Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell
Ram lamb class: 1st R & G Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell
Group of three class: 1st R & G Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell
Charollais classes
Champion: T Fenton
Reserve: J Bell
Ewe class: 1st J Bell; 2nd T Fenton
Shearling ewe class: 1st J Foster; 2nd J Bell
Ram class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd J Bell
Ram lamb class: 1st B McAfee; 2nd C Hewitt
Ewe lamb class: 1st D Cowan; 2nd J Bell
Group of three class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd J Bell
Texel classes
Champion: S & J McCollam
Reserve: N Ardis
Ewe class: 1st J Foster; 2nd J Foster
Ram class: 1st J Foster; 2nd N Ardis
Shearling ewe class: 1st S & J McCollam; 2nd N Ardis
Shearling ram class: 1st J Foster; 2nd J Foster
Ram lamb class: 1st J Moses; 2nd S & J McCollam
Ewe lamb class: 1st N Ardis; 2nd J Moses
Group of three class: 1st S & J McCollam; 2nd J Trimble
Gimmer class for young breeders: 1st S & J McCollam; 2nd N Ardis
Blue Texel classes
Champion: C & A Richardson
Reserve: C & A Richardson
Ram class: 1st S & J Redmond; 2nd S & J Redmond
Ewe class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd A & J Carson
Ram lamb class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd Allen & Shortt
Ewe lamb class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd C & A Richardson
Shearling ram class: 1st A McGuinness; 2nd S Knox
Shearling ewe class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd C & A Richardson
Pairs class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd C & A Richardson
Group of three class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd A Burleigh
Beltex classes
Champion: M Burleigh
Hampshire Down classes
Champion: H Robinson
Reserve: J & A Fletcher
Ram class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd H Robinson
Ewe class: 1st A & V McFadden; 2nd K McCarthy
Shearling ewe class: 1st H Robinson; 2nd J & A Fletcher
Ewe lamb class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd A & V McFadden
Ram lamb class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd A & V McFadden
Pair of lambs’ class: 1st R Wilson; 2nd J & A Fletcher
Best pair of shearling ewes: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd J & A Fletcher
Group of three class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd K McCarthy
Untrimmed ram lamb class: 1st P Lawson; 2nd A & V McFadden
Novice class: 1st P Lawson; 2nd R Wilson
Dorset classes
Champion: R Hill
Reserve: J & C Robson
Ram class: 1st R Hill; 2nd J & C Robson
Ewe class: 1st J & C Robson; 2nd B Lamb
Shearling ewe class: 1st R Hill; 2nd E McClure
Ram lamb class: 1st B Lamb; 2nd R Hill
Ewe lamb class: 1st R Hill; 2nd S Lyons
Pair of lambs: 1st R Hill; 2nd S Lyons
Group of three class: 1st R Hill; 2nd B Lamb
Jacob sheep classes
Champion: A Colhoun
Reserve: J McGrath
Ram class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd J McGrath
Ewe class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd P & S Colhoun
Shearling ewe class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd A Colhoun
Ram lamb class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd J Duff
Ewe lamb class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd J & R Taylor
Pairs class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd J McGrath
Group of three: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd J McGrath
Zwartbles clases
Champion: Cochrane & McCauley
Reserve: Cochrane & McCauley
Ram class: 1st Cochrane & McCauley; 2nd P Kelly
Ram lamb class: 1st Cochrane & McCauley; 2nd P Kelly
Ewe lamb class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd L Hamilton
Best Pair: 1st Cochrane & McCauley; 2nd R McBratney
Danske Bank qualifier: 1 J Foster; 2 J Watson
Qualifiers: NI Continental Sheep Final: 1 A & J Carson; 2 J Foster
Inter-breed group championship: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd E McAllister
Pair of ewe lambs’ championship: 1st D Cowan; 2nd E McAllister
Young handlers’ Competition: 1st G Hanthorn; 2nd L Doyle
Butchers lambs class: 1st G Chapman; 2nd R McCall