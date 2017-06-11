Armagh Show: DUP will act to secure the future of direct payments for farmers

Democratic Unionist Party MLA William Irwin has confirmed that his party will act to secure the best Brexit deal possible for farmers in Northern Ireland, courtesy of the ‘confidence and supply’ arrangement that will be reached with the Conservative Party at Westminster over the coming days.

Two of our priorities will be to ensure the continuation of direct payments for farmers and the maintenance of a seamless border on the island of Ireland, from a trading point of view. This will entail trade in both directions,” he said.

Judging the Dairy Young Handler Class at Armagh Show 2017

Irwin made these remarks while attending this year’s Armagh Show.

He added: “As a party, we are committed to securing the future growth of farming and food in Northern Ireland.”

Meanwhile, the members of Armagh County Agricultural Society (ACAS) can take great satisfaction from the changes made to this year’s show, on the back of the tremendous crowds that attended the 2017 celebration of farming and food, held in Gosford Forest Park.

“The agreement allowed us to increase the footprint of this year’s show by 50%,” confirmed ACAS Chairman Stephen Hamilton.

Gail Matchett with the Beef Inter-Breed Champion at Armagh Show 2017: Tawny Jasmin

“This was in line with the growing exhibitor demand for space; the need to provide the general public with more room and to ensure that all relevant health and safety criteria are exceeded.

“All of our new trafficking and parking arrangements worked without a hitch, all of which bodes well for the future.”

Armagh Show 2017 was marked by a record entry of livestock. The Dairy Inter-Breed Championship was won by Philip and Simon Haffey, from Portadown, with their third calver Berryholme G Jordan Flo. She calved last October and is projected to produce 14,000L in her current lactation.

“I bought her, unseen, as a calf,” confirmed Simon Haffey.

Simon Haffey with the Dairy Inter-Breed Champion at Armagh Show 2017: Berryholme G Jordan Flo

“The mother is a daughter of the renowned Holstein bull Shottle. She was classified Excellent 95, which is as high a ranking as can be awarded to any cow.”

The Dairy Inter-Breed judge, Jonny Lochhead, from Dumfries in Scotland, described his champion as an excellent example of the Holstein breed.

“She has tremendous power and an excellent mammary system, particularly given the fact that she has already given birth to three calves.”

The Beef Inter-Breed Championship was awarded to the Matchett family with their three year-old Charolais cow Tawny Jasmine.

John and Clare Speers, from Hamiltonsbawn, enjoying a day out At Armagh Show 2017 with their daughter Sophie

Judge Robin Boyd described the cow as a breeding animal with tremendous potential.

“What swung it for me was the fact that she had such a high quality calf at foot. After all, a cow is supposed to be a breeding animal. And the Charolais has proven that she can meet this all-important requirement.”

The Sheep Inter-Breed Championship was won by Matthew Burleigh, from Kinawley in Co Fermanagh, with his eye-catching Beltex ewe.

“This is her first outing of the year,” he said.

“She lambed down for the first time back in the spring. Previously, the animal had acquitted herself extremely well, both as a ewe lamb and a hogget. She won the Beltex Championship at Balmoral last year and now continues to show tremendous promise as a breeding ewe.”

Armagh Show results – 2017

Ciaran Kerr, from Lurgan, with the Hereford and Reserve Beef Inter-Breed Champion at Armagh Show 2017 - Mullaghdoo Poll 1 Elite

Dairy Classes

Inter-breed Champion: Haffey Family

Reserve: Fleming Family

Mason’s Animal Feeds Star of the Future: 1st Maghery Holsteins; 2nd N McCorry & Sons

Dairy Cow in Milk: 1st S Haffey; 2nd N McCorry & Sons

Dairy Heifer in milk: 1st Fleming family; 2nd S Haffey

Maiden heifer born in 2016: 1st Maghery Holsteins; 2nd K & J Johnston

Dairy Pairs Class: 1st Fleming family; 2nd J Morton

Junior Dairy Showing class: 1st N McCorry; 2nd:I & C Bloomfield

McLarnon’s Qualifiers: 1 Fleming family; 2 N McCorry

Jersey classes

Champion: Fleming family

Reserve: S Bland

Junior Jersey Championship

Champion: K & J Johnston

Reserve: Fleming family

Jersey calf class: 1st K & J Johnston: 2nd K & J Johnston

Maiden heifer class: 1st K & J Johnston

Heifer in calf class: 1st K & J Johnston

Heifer in Milk class: 1st Fleming family; 2nd K & J Johnston

Cow in calf class: 1st Fleming family

Cow in milk class: 1st Fleming family

Holstein classes

Champion: S Haffey

Reserve: J Morton

Holstein calf class: 1st J Morton; 2nd J Morton

Holstein maiden heifer class: 1st J Morton; 2nd M Lappin

Holstein heifer in calf class: 1st N McCorry & Sons

Holstein Heifer in Milk class: 1st J Morton; 2nd S Haffey

Holstein Cow in Milk class: 1st S Haffey; 2nd N McCorry & Sons

Beef Cattle

Beef Inter-breed champion: N & G Matchett

Reserve: C Kerr

Champion Beef Breed: Simmental

Reserve: Blondes

Charolais cattle

Champion: N & G Matchett

Reserve: M M Ritchie

Cow class: 1st N & G Matchett

Calf class: 1st M Ritchie: 2nd N & G Matchett

Blonde classes

Champion: Savage Bros

Reserve: I & R McElroy

Junior bull class: 1st Rodgers Livestock; 2nd I & R McElroy

Cow class: 1st I & R McElroy; 2nd Johnston Farms

Senior heifer class: 1st Savage Bros

Junior heifer class: 1st C Savage; 2nd M Savage

Calf class: 1st Johnston Farms; 2nd I & R McElroy

Pairs class: 1st I & R McElroy; 2nd Gledney Blondes

Commercial classes

Champion: K Williamson

Reserve: K Williamson

Calf class: 1st J McCarragher

Commercial Store Heifer class: 1st K Williamson; 2nd JCB Commercials

Commercial beef heifer class: 1st K Williamson

Commercial store bullock class: 1st C McCrea; 2nd G Corrie

Pairs class: 1st R Miller

Simmental Classes

Champion: WD & JD Hazelton

Reserve: P Kelly

Cow class: 1st B Chambers

Heifer born 1st half in 2015: 1st J Whitcroft

Heifer born 2nd half 2015: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd Reid & Wyllee-Davies

Heifer born in 2016: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd D Carson

Bull class: 1st P Kelly; 2nd P Kelly

Pairs class: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd P Kelly

British Blue classes

Champion: C McCrea

Heifer class: 1st C McCrea

Calf class: 1st C McCrea

Salers classes

Champion: S Connell

Reserve: G McCall

Senior bull class: 1st G McCall

Junior bull class: 1st: R Millar

Cow class: 1st S Connell; 2nd G McCall

Heifer Class: 1st G McCall; 2nd S Connell

Calf class: 1st S Connell; 2nd G McCall

Limousin classes

Champion: P & S Murphy

Reserve: C & R Mulholland

Cow class: 1st Crawford Bros

Heifer born in 2015: 1st L Clarke

Heifer born in 2016: 1st C & R Mulholland; 2nd N & A Donaghy

Calf class: 1st D & J Bell; 2nd Crawford Bros

Pairs class: 1st C & R Mulholland; 2nd M & A Donaghy

Beef Shorthorn classes

Champion: D D McDowell

Reserve: Cherryvalley Est

Senior bull class: 1st Cherryvalley Est; 2nd Cherryvalley Est

Heifer class: 1st D D McDowell; 2nd Cherryvalley Est

Calf class: 1st H D Bailie

Aberdeen Angus classes

Champion: Johnston & Mills

Reserve: S & S Matchett

Senior bull class: 1st M Lagan

Junior bull class: 1st Johnston & Mills; 2nd F Mills

Cow class: 1st S & S Matchett

Senior heifer class: 1st M Scott

Junior heifer class: 1st M Scott

Calf class: 1st S & S Matchett; 2nd M Lagan

Pairs class: 1st Johnston & Mills; 2nd F Davidson

Hereford classes

Champion: C Kerr

Reserve: A J Farms

Senior heifer class: 1st S Baxter; 2nd A J Farms

Junior Heifer class: 1st J Graham; 2nd M Moore

Heifer Calf class: 1st T Morton; 2nd Leader family

Senior bull class: 1st C Kerr

Junior bull class: 1st K Greenaway; 2nd T Morton

Bull calf class: 1st W Burleigh; 2nd C Kerr

Pairs class: 1st M Moore; 2nd T Morton

Linden Foods – NISA Beef Heifer qualifier: 1 WD & JD Hazelton; 2 D D McDowell

NISA Junior Bull Qualifier: NISA: 1 Rodgers Livestock; 2 P & S Murphy

Pedigree Calf Championship: 1st D D McDowell; 2nd C & R Mulholland

Best Pedigree Pair Class: 1st WD & JD Hazelton; 2nd C & R Mulholland

Goat classes

Champion: M Murphy

Reserve: L Cowan

Goat in milk – Toggenburg: 1st A Mullan

Goat in Milk – Anglo Nubian: 1st L Cowan; 2nd A Mullan

Goatling class – Saanen: 1st K Murphy; 2nd G McKeown

Female kid – Anglo Nubian: 1st A Mullan; 2nd L Cowan

Non pedigree goat in milk: 1st L Cowan

Group of three: 1st L Cowan

Pygmy Goat classes

Champion: J McCauley

Reserve: M Cunningham

Sheep Results

Inter-breed champion: M Burleigh

Reserve: S & J McCollam

Suffolk classes

Ewe – any age: 1st J Watson; 2nd P McVerry

Ram – any age: 1st J Watson

Shearling ram class: 1st J Watson; 2nd P Mc Verry

Shearling ewe class: 1st J Kennedy; 2nd P Kennedy

Ewe lamb class: 1st D Ford; 2nd J Watson

Ram lamb class: 1st P McVerry; 2nd J Watson

Group of three: 1st J Watson; 2nd P McVerry

Ile de France classes

Champion: R & G Mulligan

Reserve: D Dalzell

Ewe class: 1st R & G Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell

Shearling ewe class: 1st D Dalzell; 2nd R & G Mulligan

Ram class: 1st R & G Mulligan; 2nd R & G mulligan

Shearling ram class: 1st J Donladson; 2nd D Dalzell

Ewe lamb class: 1st R&G Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell

Ram lamb class: 1st R & G Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell

Group of three class: 1st R & G Mulligan; 2nd D Dalzell

Charollais classes

Champion: T Fenton

Reserve: J Bell

Ewe class: 1st J Bell; 2nd T Fenton

Shearling ewe class: 1st J Foster; 2nd J Bell

Ram class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd J Bell

Ram lamb class: 1st B McAfee; 2nd C Hewitt

Ewe lamb class: 1st D Cowan; 2nd J Bell

Group of three class: 1st T Fenton; 2nd J Bell

Texel classes

Champion: S & J McCollam

Reserve: N Ardis

Ewe class: 1st J Foster; 2nd J Foster

Ram class: 1st J Foster; 2nd N Ardis

Shearling ewe class: 1st S & J McCollam; 2nd N Ardis

Shearling ram class: 1st J Foster; 2nd J Foster

Ram lamb class: 1st J Moses; 2nd S & J McCollam

Ewe lamb class: 1st N Ardis; 2nd J Moses

Group of three class: 1st S & J McCollam; 2nd J Trimble

Gimmer class for young breeders: 1st S & J McCollam; 2nd N Ardis

Blue Texel classes

Champion: C & A Richardson

Reserve: C & A Richardson

Ram class: 1st S & J Redmond; 2nd S & J Redmond

Ewe class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd A & J Carson

Ram lamb class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd Allen & Shortt

Ewe lamb class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd C & A Richardson

Shearling ram class: 1st A McGuinness; 2nd S Knox

Shearling ewe class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd C & A Richardson

Pairs class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd C & A Richardson

Group of three class: 1st C & A Richardson; 2nd A Burleigh

Beltex classes

Champion: M Burleigh

Hampshire Down classes

Champion: H Robinson

Reserve: J & A Fletcher

Ram class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd H Robinson

Ewe class: 1st A & V McFadden; 2nd K McCarthy

Shearling ewe class: 1st H Robinson; 2nd J & A Fletcher

Ewe lamb class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd A & V McFadden

Ram lamb class: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd A & V McFadden

Pair of lambs’ class: 1st R Wilson; 2nd J & A Fletcher

Best pair of shearling ewes: 1st K McCarthy; 2nd J & A Fletcher

Group of three class: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd K McCarthy

Untrimmed ram lamb class: 1st P Lawson; 2nd A & V McFadden

Novice class: 1st P Lawson; 2nd R Wilson

Dorset classes

Champion: R Hill

Reserve: J & C Robson

Ram class: 1st R Hill; 2nd J & C Robson

Ewe class: 1st J & C Robson; 2nd B Lamb

Shearling ewe class: 1st R Hill; 2nd E McClure

Ram lamb class: 1st B Lamb; 2nd R Hill

Ewe lamb class: 1st R Hill; 2nd S Lyons

Pair of lambs: 1st R Hill; 2nd S Lyons

Group of three class: 1st R Hill; 2nd B Lamb

Jacob sheep classes

Champion: A Colhoun

Reserve: J McGrath

Ram class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd J McGrath

Ewe class: 1st A Colhoun; 2nd P & S Colhoun

Shearling ewe class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd A Colhoun

Ram lamb class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd J Duff

Ewe lamb class: 1st J McGrath; 2nd J & R Taylor

Pairs class: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd J McGrath

Group of three: 1st P & S Colhoun; 2nd J McGrath

Zwartbles clases

Champion: Cochrane & McCauley

Reserve: Cochrane & McCauley

Ram class: 1st Cochrane & McCauley; 2nd P Kelly

Ram lamb class: 1st Cochrane & McCauley; 2nd P Kelly

Ewe lamb class: 1st L Hamilton; 2nd L Hamilton

Best Pair: 1st Cochrane & McCauley; 2nd R McBratney

Danske Bank qualifier: 1 J Foster; 2 J Watson

Qualifiers: NI Continental Sheep Final: 1 A & J Carson; 2 J Foster

Inter-breed group championship: 1st J & A Fletcher; 2nd E McAllister

Pair of ewe lambs’ championship: 1st D Cowan; 2nd E McAllister

Young handlers’ Competition: 1st G Hanthorn; 2nd L Doyle

Butchers lambs class: 1st G Chapman; 2nd R McCall

Thomas and Ryan Lavery, from Aghalee with the Armagh Show 2017 Dexter Champion Elmwood Meara