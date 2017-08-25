August bank holiday road safety appeal

Ahead of the August bank holiday weekend, police are urging drivers, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians to take extra care on the roads.

Chief Inspector Diane Pennington said: “With many people looking forward to enjoying a long weekend and a series of high-profile sporting fixtures, cultural events and music festivals happening across Northern Ireland, we are appealing to all road users to focus on road safety.

“To date this year, 38 people have been killed in road traffic collisions, many more have received life changing injuries. Inattention, excessive speed for the conditions and drink or drug driving, are consistently the principal causes of the most serious road traffic collisions in which people are killed or seriously injured.

“Over the coming long weekend, we will have dedicated police resources on the roads across Northern Ireland, working in tandem with our An Garda Síochána Traffic Corps colleagues in the border counties, specifically looking for road users taking unnecessary and potentially life-changing risks.

“Pedestrians must pay attention to their environment, whether that means not getting distracted by friends or mobile devices, or being especially careful when walking on country roads by walking against the traffic flow or by wearing highly visible clothing.

“Motorists also need to be mindful of there being more pedestrians out and about this weekend, particularly in the vicinity of the many public events taking place across the country.

“Police will robustly enforce the law to make Northern Ireland’s roads safer, but all road users must share the responsibility to prevent deaths and injuries on our roads.

“All we ask is that drivers slow down, do not drive after drinking or taking drugs, wear a seatbelt, drive with greater care and attention and don’t use mobile phones while driving,” Chief Inspector Pennington concluded.